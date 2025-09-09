You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Poland detains 'Belarusian agent', expels diplomat

Poland detains ‘Belarusian agent’, expels diplomat
Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday that its security agency had detained a "Belarusian agent", adding that the EU member would also expel a Belarusian diplomat for "supporting aggressive activity" against Poland. (Reuters/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Poland detains ‘Belarusian agent’, expels diplomat

Poland detains ‘Belarusian agent’, expels diplomat
  • Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, relations between Poland, and neighboring Belarus have sunk to a low
  • Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak identified the Belarusian agent as Uladzislau N
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister said on Tuesday that its security agency had detained a “Belarusian agent,” adding that the EU member would also expel a Belarusian diplomat for “supporting aggressive activity” against Poland.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, relations between Poland, one of Kyiv’s main supporters in the European Union, and neighboring Belarus, a Moscow ally, have sunk to a low.
Besides their tense relations over the Ukraine conflict, Poland also accuses Belarus of arranging for a wave of asylum seekers from third countries to cross the border into Poland, in what Warsaw says is a bid to destabilize the EU.
Poland’s ABW internal security agency “detained a Belarusian agent yesterday. The detention was the result of cooperation between the (intelligence) services of Romania and the Czech Republic among others,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.
Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak identified the Belarusian agent as Uladzislau N.
He said the intelligence services of Hungary and Moldova had also been involved in the operation that resulted in the detention.
“The suspect conducted intelligence activity on Polish and Hungarian territory,” Siemoniak said on X, adding that prosecutors had charged him with espionage.
Tusk said that “a Belarusian diplomat supporting aggressive activity by Belarusian services against our country will also be expelled from Poland.”
Siemoniak said the foreign ministry had summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires to inform him that the diplomat’s accreditation had been revoked and the envoy designated as personan non grata in Poland.
Siemoniak said the diplomat had been “directly involved in intelligence activity.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Poland belarus

Appeals court hears from US military contractor ordered to pay $42M to former Abu Ghraib detainees

Appeals court hears from US military contractor ordered to pay $42M to former Abu Ghraib detainees
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
AP
Appeals court hears from US military contractor ordered to pay $42M to former Abu Ghraib detainees

Appeals court hears from US military contractor ordered to pay $42M to former Abu Ghraib detainees
  • Suhail Al Shimari, Salah Al-Ejaili and Asa’ad Al-Zubae testified at last year’s trial that that they were subjected to beatings, sexual abuse, forced nudity and other cruel treatment
  • Military police seen in the photos smiling and laughing as they directed the abuse were convicted in military courts-martial
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
AP

VIRGINIA, USA: A federal appeals court was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday about an appeal from a US military contractor ordered to pay $42 million for contributing to the torture and mistreatment of three former detainees at Iraq’s notorious Abu Ghraib prison two decades ago.
Reston, Virginia-based CACI appealed last year’s civil lawsuit verdict to the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals.
Suhail Al Shimari, Salah Al-Ejaili and Asa’ad Al-Zubae testified at last year’s trial that that they were subjected to beatings, sexual abuse, forced nudity and other cruel treatment at the prison during the US occupation of Iraq. A jury awarded them $3 million each in compensatory damages and $11 million each in punitive damages.
The three did not allege that CACI’s interrogators explicitly inflicted the abuse themselves, but argued CACI was complicit because its interrogators conspired with military police to “soften up” detainees for questioning with harsh treatment.
CACI supplied the interrogators who worked at the prison. It has denied any wrongdoing and has emphasized throughout 17 years of litigation that its employees are not alleged to have inflicted any abuse on the plaintiffs in the case.
Photos of the abuse released in 2004 showed naked prisoners stacked into pyramids or dragged by leashes. Photos included a soldier smiling and giving a thumbs-up while posing next to a corpse, detainees being threatened with dogs, and a detainee hooded and attached to electrical wires.
Military police seen in the photos smiling and laughing as they directed the abuse were convicted in military courts-martial. But none of the civilian interrogators from CACI ever faced criminal charges, even though military investigations concluded that several CACI interrogators had engaged in wrongdoing.
Last year’s civil trial and subsequent retrial were the first time a US jury heard claims brought by Abu Ghraib detainees in the 20 years since the photos shocked the world.
None of the three plaintiffs were in any of photos but they described treatment very similar to what was depicted.
The $42 million they were awarded fully matches the amount sought by the plaintiffs. It’s also more than the $31 million that the plaintiffs said CACI was paid to supply interrogators to Abu Ghraib.

Topics: US Iraq federal court Abu Ghraib prison

Ethiopia mega-dam overcame war, funding obstacles

Ethiopia mega-dam overcame war, funding obstacles
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
Ethiopia mega-dam overcame war, funding obstacles

Ethiopia mega-dam overcame war, funding obstacles
  • CEO of Webuild Pietro Salini: ‘This country that was dark in the evening when I first arrived here... is now selling energy to neighboring countries’
  • A brutal civil war between the government and rebels from the Tigray region between 2020 and 2022, which claimed roughly 600,000 lives, also slowed the GERD’S completion
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

NAIROBI: Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, inaugurated in Ethiopia Tuesday, had to overcome financial, logistical and war-related challenges, the Italian construction magnate behind the scheme told AFP.
African leaders joined Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in officially unveiling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that has promised to revolutionize the country’s energy sector but also caused tensions with neighboring Egypt.
The dam is the largest by power capacity on the continent and could transform a country where almost half the 130-million population still lacks electricity, according to World Bank data.
“This country that was dark in the evening when I first arrived here... is now selling energy to neighboring countries,” Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild, the main contractor for the project, told AFP.
Kenya, Tanzania and South Sudan have already agreed deals to buy the electricity.
The dam towers 170 meters (550 feet) high and stretches nearly two kilometers (1.2 miles) across the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border.
The $4-billion megastructure is designed to hold 74 billion cubic meters of water and generate 5,150 megawatts of electricity — more than double Ethiopia’s current capacity.
More than 25,000 people, mostly from Europe and Ethiopia, labored on the giant site from 2011 to its official opening.
Salini said his firm spent some 250,000 hours training workers in health and safety and technical engineering, noting: “The human factor is always the hardest to tackle.”
Neighbouring countries Egypt and Sudan are wrong to worry about the impact of the dam on their water supply, he said.
“The hydroelectric project releases water to produce energy. They are not irrigation schemes that consume water,” said Salini.
“There’s no change in the flow. It’s just regulated,” he added.
Salini also said the project was entirely financed by Ethiopia.
“Not one international lender was willing to put money in this project,” he told AFP.
A brutal civil war between the government and rebels from the Tigray region between 2020 and 2022, which claimed roughly 600,000 lives, also slowed the GERD’S completion.
But all those challenges are now in the past, Salini said.
“At an opening ceremony, you don’t think about past difficulties,” he added.

Topics: Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Abiy Ahmed Pietro Salini

Moldova's president accuses Russia of conducting 'hybrid war' ahead of key elections

Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections

Moldova’s president accuses Russia of conducting ‘hybrid war’ ahead of key elections
  • Sandu reiterated long-held allegations that Moscow is conducting a sprawling ” hybrid war ” against Moldova
  • “The Kremlin’s goal is clear: to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use us against Ukraine”
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

BUCHAREST: Moldovan President Maia Sandu warned Tuesday that her country’s democracy faces a “race against time” from what she said was attempts by Russia to influence parliamentary elections this month.
In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Sandu said the Sep. 28 vote to choose a new 101-seat legislature would be the “most consequential” election in the European Union-candidate country’s history.
Sandu reiterated long-held allegations that Moscow is conducting a sprawling ” hybrid war ” against Moldova — through disinformation, vote-buying, illicit party funding, and myriad other tactics — to try to undermine the upcoming vote and derail Moldova’s path toward EU membership.
“The Kremlin’s goal is clear: to capture Moldova through the ballot box, to use us against Ukraine, and to turn us into a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the European Union,” Sandu said. “If our democracy cannot be protected, then no democracy in Europe is safe.”
Sandu said the election outcome will determine whether Moldova becomes a stable democracy or whether alleged Russian destabilization pulls Moldova away from Europe. “Today we face an unlimited hybrid war on a scale unseen before the full invasion of Ukraine,” she added.
Moscow had repeatedly denied meddling in Moldova.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told Sandu before her speech that “we are all deeply impressed by your determination, courage, and steadfast commitment to Moldova’s people,” and that the chamber stands united in support of Moldova’s democratic path toward EU membership.
The EU Parliament will debate later on Tuesday a resolution on strengthening Moldova’s resilience against Russian “hybrid threats and malign interference.” It is expected to vote on it on Wednesday.
Sandu’s remarks on Tuesday come weeks after the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland traveled to Moldova in a show of support to mark the country’s 34 years of independence from the Soviet Union.
Moldova’s upcoming parliamentary election will be pivotal to the country’s geopolitical course: whether it can stay convincingly on its EU path or be dragged back into Russia’s orbit.
“It is a race against time, to anchor our democracy inside the (European) Union, where it will be protected from the greatest threat we face: Russia,” Sandu said.
The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, which Sandu founded in 2016, won a clear majority in the 2021 parliamentary election but risks losing its majority in the Sep. 28 vote, with no clear pro-European alternatives on the ballot.
In the aftermath of Russia’s full invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, Moldova applied for EU membership and was granted candidate status that year. Brussels agreed to open accession negotiations last year.
“Precisely because we have advanced greatly on this path, Russia has unleashed its full arsenal of hybrid attacks against us,” Sandu said. “The battlefield is our elections.”
Last year, Moldovans voted narrowly in favor of securing the country’s EU path, the same day a presidential election was held, which secured Sandu a second term. But those two votes were also overshadowed by widespread claims of Russian interference, which Moscow denied.
Siegfried Muresan, Chair of the European Parliament’s delegation to Moldova, said in a statement that “Moldova is a priority for EU security, not just EU enlargement” and that “a stronger Moldova means a weaker Russia at our borders.”
“This is why, in this week’s plenary, we will vote on a resolution reaffirming strong support for Moldova’s EU path,” he said. “We will also call on the Council to start negotiations on the first cluster of Moldova’s accession process.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Maia Sandu Moldova EU Parliament

At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo

At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo

At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo
  • The attack was carried by the Allied Democratic Force in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial
  • The region is beset by a set of complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

GOMA: Militants in eastern Congo affiliated with the Daesh group killed at least 60 people in an attack overnight, an official said.
The attack was carried by the Allied Democratic Force in Ntoyo, North Kivu, after residents gathered at a burial.
“The ADF attack caused around 60 deaths, but the final toll will be given later this evening because the territory has just deployed services to the area to count the number of beheaded people,” Col. Alain Kiwewa, local administrator of the Lubero territory where Ntoyo is located, told The Associated Press.
“There were about 10 of them. I saw machetes. They told people to gather in one place and started cutting them. I listened to people screaming and I fainted,” a survivor who was present at the burial told the AP. She requested anonymity out of fear of reprisal.
The region is beset by a set of complex conflicts, including an increase in attacks by the ADF, which operates in the border region between Congo and Uganda. In July, the group carried out two large-scale attacks in Ituri province — a church attack killing at least 34 in Komanda and an earlier attack that killed 66 people in Irumu.
Despite joint operations by both Congo and Uganda to target the militant group, the ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Daesh group in 2019, has continued to attack civilians.
The attacks worsen the plight of Congolese in the eastern region where several other conflicts are unfolding, including a major conflict between the Rwanda-backed M23 militant groups and the central government. The government is battling multiple armed groups across different fronts, which has taken troops away from border villages, especially to combat the M23.
At a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the ADF had “taken advantage of the security vacuum.”

Topics: Congo Daesh Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)

Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests

Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
Updated 09 September 2025
Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests

Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
  • Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, who served under 3 presidents, was among those replaced
  • Protests called on government to address economic hardships, introduce fairer taxation
Updated 09 September 2025
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president has replaced key economic and security ministers in a surprise cabinet reshuffle, following deadly anti-government protests that rocked Southeast Asia’s biggest economy in recent weeks.  

At least 10 people were killed in mass protests that broke out in Jakarta in late August. Sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers, the demonstrations turned violent and spread across the country after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver.

Posing the biggest challenge yet for the presidency of Prabowo Subianto, who took office less than a year ago, protesters demanded sweeping reforms across various institutions, including the police, military and House of Representatives.

The president’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday also followed calls for the government to address economic hardships, mass layoffs and declining purchasing power, and implement a fairer taxation system.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters that the president “has decided to make changes” in the cabinet.

“After some evaluation, he decided on a formation change,” Hadi said, as he announced the removal of five ministers.

Among the removed cabinet members are Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Budi Gunawan, the coordinating minister for politics and security. The ministers of cooperatives, youth and sport, and migrant workers protection were also replaced.

While Prabowo has yet to name a new chief security minister, Indrawati’s removal followed days of speculation after her home was among those looted by a mob at the height of recent protests.

She was one of Indonesia’s longest-serving ministers and has served under three presidents. The former World Bank executive was first appointed by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2005, and then by President Joko Widodo in 2016, with Prabowo retaining her in the post last October. 

Some experts, including Bhima Yudhistira of the Center of Economic and Law Studies, see Indrawati’s exit as a “positive development” for the Indonesian economy.

“The demand to remove Sri Mulyani has long been voiced by various think tanks and civil societies as a criticism of her inability to push for a fair taxation system, careful spending, and rising debt burdens that increasingly narrow fiscal space,” he told Arab News.

Yudhistira said that the new finance minister has a list of “urgent tasks” to restore public trust, such as lowering value-added tax and restructuring government debt.

Indrawati is being replaced by economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who previously served as chairman of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corp.

An alliance of at least 383 Indonesian economists is now urging the government to adopt a comprehensive economic policy that will ensure inclusive growth, create quality jobs and guarantee decent living for the country’s over 280 million population.

“The wave of protests … is a blaring alarm for our economic and social conditions today. This situation did not come suddenly. What happened was results accumulated from economic policies, decision-making processes and governance that were far from responsible,” Lili Yan Ing, economist and spokesperson of the Alliance of Indonesian Economists, said in a press conference on Tuesday. 

“Indonesian economists are of the view that the direction our country is headed is getting further away from our dream as a nation, which is to achieve social justice for all the people.”

Topics: Indonesia

