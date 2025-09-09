You are here

War on Gaza

Organizers cut short another Spanish Vuelta stage because of pro-Palestinian protests

The 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the road a few kilometers from the finish line. (X/@NestorRego)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
  • It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests
  • Race organizers took the times of riders with 8 kilometers to go
POIO, Spain: The 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the road a few kilometers from the finish line.
It was the second time a stage was cut short because of the protests at the three-week Grand Tour race in Spain.

Race organizers took the times of riders with 8 kilometers (5 miles) to go, giving Egan Bernal the stage win. Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race.
The decision was made after hundreds of protesters gathered at about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to go in the 168-kilometer (104-mile) stage in northwestern Spain.
Race officials told teams there was “a big protest at 3 kilometers before the line. We will decide the stage winner and take times at 8 kilometers before the line.”

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter
Updated 45 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter

Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter
  • The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations
  • The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live
Updated 45 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

MILANO: The referee for the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan on Saturday will be equipped with a body camera for the first time, the Italian league said on Tuesday.
The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations such as free kicks, and in replays.
The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live.
The innovation has already been tested in the United States during the Club World Cup in July, and is part of a wider push by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to enhance coverage of elite competitions.
Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo said the camera would give supporters a unique perspective on the game.
“Serie A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, aware of the central role they play in the evolution of television viewing, in promoting our product globally, and in ensuring transparency in refereeing decisions,” he added.
The Premier League will also be testing out referee cameras in selected matches for the new season, the BBC reported last month.

Commando Group tops professional division at AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group tops professional division at AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Commando Group tops professional division at AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Commando Group tops professional division at AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • M.O.D UAE secured second place, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club came in third
  • Zayd Eagleton: The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship has solidified its position as one of the most prominent tournaments on the international stage
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded over the weekend after three days of global competition, organized by Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro, with the participation of over 1,000 male and female athletes across the juniors, masters, amateurs, and professionals divisions, representing dozens of clubs from around the world.

The event was held at Mubadala Arena in the UAE capital.

In the professionals division, Commando Group claimed first place with 42,100 points, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place with 23,400 points, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third with 11,200 points.

In the amateurs and masters divisions, Commando Group continued its dominance, topping the leaderboard with 127,000 points. M.O.D UAE placed second with 53,650 points, while Abu Dhabi Team came in third with 18,270 points.

In the kids, cadets (U-16), and juveniles (U-18) categories, ADMA Academy clinched first place with 51,890 points, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second with 48,950 points, and Palms Sports — Team 777 in third with 47,970 points.

The championship awarded 889 medals in total: 325 gold, 306 silver, and 258 bronze. The event was marked by intense, exciting competition that reflected the significant growth of jiu-jitsu and its increasing popularity regionally and globally.

Zayd Eagleton, operations manager at International Vision Sports Management, one of the tournament’s organizers, said: “The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship has solidified its position as one of the most prominent tournaments on the international stage, bringing together elite professional athletes from black, brown, and purple belts. They delivered high-level performances that highlighted their readiness and determination to reach the podium, underscoring the tournament’s global and professional stature.”

He added: “The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the most important events on the AJP calendar, granting athletes valuable ranking points that enhance their chances of qualifying and competing for titles at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
Follow

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired

Ange Postecoglou appointed coach of Nottingham Forest just hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired
  • The Australian was fired by Tottenham in June, but has made swift return to the Premier League replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest
  • “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” said Marinakis.
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

LONDON: Ange Postecoglou is back in management after taking over as coach of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
The Australian was fired by Tottenham in June, but has made swift return to the Premier League — replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Forest.
“We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions,” said Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.
Postecoglou’s appointment concluded a frantic 24 hours at Forest, with Nuno’s departure confirmed shortly past midnight on Tuesday, UK time. Within hours Postecoglou emerged as the favorite to take over and he was confirmed in his new role that afternoon.
Postecoglou led Tottenham to their first trophy in 17 years last season when winning the Europa League and securing qualification to the Champions League. But that wasn’t enough to save his job at the end of a campaign that saw Spurs finish 17th in the 20 team English topflight — their worst position since the start of the Premier League in 1992. His team also lost 22 times in the league — a club record in the modern era.
Postecoglou will get the chance to compete in the Europa League again at Forest after Nuno guided the club back into Europe for the first time since 1996. Forest finished seventh last season — having mounted an unlikely challenge for Champions League qualification for much of the campaign — their best placing in the top flight since 1995.
“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey,” said Marinakis.
Point to prove
Postecoglou’s swift return to top level management will give him the chance to prove Tottenham were wrong to let him go after he ended their trophy drought.
The outspoken 60-year-old coach boldly claimed last year that he always wins a trophy in his second season, having done so with former clubs Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic. That streak looked highly unlikely as his Spurs team struggled for form all season, but an improbable run to the final of the Europa League ended with victory against Manchester United.
Forest haven’t won a major trophy since the English League Cup in 1990 and have spent long periods of the Premier League era outside of the topflight.
Clash of styles
Postecoglou is known for his ultra-attacking style of soccer, which some critics have labeled naive.
After a 4-3 win against United in the League Cup last season, he famously quipped “Are you not entertained?” during his post-match interview.
He takes over a team that proved themself to be one of the most difficult to beat in the Premier League under Nuno, with a more pragmatic approach than Postecoglou and it is unknown how the players will transition to a new style.
Nuno’s legacy
Nuno took Forest from a relegation battler to a Champions League contender.
Appointed in December 2023 when Forest were 17th in the standings, he secured Premier League survival despite the club being deducted four points for breaching financial rules. The next season Forest were fighting at the other end of the table and looked set to claim a top five finish until a late dip in form saw them win just one of their last five matches.
Forest also reached the semifinals of the FA Cup.
Despite such an impressive campaign Nuno said last month he was worried about his job over a deterioration in his relationship with club owner Marinakis.
Nuno is unlikely to be out of work for long.
He previously led Wolverhampton Wanderers to promotion to the Premier League and then established them as a topflight team. After an unsuccessful short-lived spell at Tottenham, he won the Saudi Arabian league with Al-Ittihad before taking over at Forest.

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash

No need to temper aggression, captains say before India-Pakistan clash
  • Sept. 14 game will be first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict in May this year
  • Reigning 20-overs world champions India are favorites to retain title, Pakistan are on high having beaten Afghanistan
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha will not tell their teammates to temper aggression when the arch-rivals clash in a geopolitically-charged Asia Cup contest in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors in May this year.

While players from both sides have shared cordial relations over the years despite geopolitical realities, both the captains were asked if they would instruct their players to dial down their aggression considering the larger context.

“Aggression (is) always there when we take the field,” a relaxed-looking Suryakumar said at the captains’ pre-tournament media interaction on Tuesday.

“Without (some degree of) aggression, I don’t think you can play the sport. I’m really excited to take the field.”

(L-R) Oman's captain Jatinder Singh, Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza, Pakistan captain Salman Agha, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, India's captain Surya Kumar Yadhav, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, Bangladesh captain Litton Das and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi attend a press conference of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 9, 2025. (AFP)

Opposite number Salman also found it unnecessary to try and curb a player’s natural aggression as long as it did not spill over the game’s confines.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player because every individual is different,” said Salman.

“If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they are more than welcome to do that.

“When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going.

“So from my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays in the ground.”

While reigning 20-overs world champions India are the firm favorites to retain their title, Pakistan are on a high having beaten Afghanistan in the final of a tri-series, also involving hosts United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

India have not played T20 Internationals since the home series against England in February but Suryakumar would not call his team undercooked.

“Well, if your preparations are great then you are certainly confident when you take the field,” he said.

“Yes, we are playing after quite a while but we came here three-four days back and we had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament.” 

Kane surprised by Levy's departure but praises former chairman's legacy at Spurs

Kane surprised by Levy’s departure but praises former chairman’s legacy at Spurs
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Kane surprised by Levy’s departure but praises former chairman’s legacy at Spurs

Kane surprised by Levy’s departure but praises former chairman’s legacy at Spurs
  • “Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he’s been there
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was surprised by Daniel Levy’s decision to step down as executive chairman after nearly 25 years at the club but said the Englishman’s impact on the club had been transformative.
While he was unable to end Spurs’ wait for a first English top-flight title since 1961, Levy leaves behind a legacy that includes a new stadium and state-of-the-art training ground as well as a first major trophy since 2008 following their Europa League triumph last season.
“I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming,” Kane told British media ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia on Tuesday.
“Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he’s been there.
“Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think it’s been a big change, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well,” added Kane, who joined Bayern Munich in August 2023.
“Overall for Tottenham, it’s a new chapter they’re trying to create now.”
Speculation about a possible change of ownership has increased since Levy stepped down, though the club’s majority shareholder has said Spurs are not for sale.
While Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham described Levy’s contribution as “extraordinary” he downplayed the potential for upheaval following his departure.
“The club is well organized for succession, so we have a very strong executive team in place and, whilst it might feel like a slightly strange thing to say to the external world, although it’s big news, inside the club, it really is business as usual,” he told the club’s website on Monday.

