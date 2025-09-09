Organizers cut short another Spanish Vuelta stage because of pro-Palestinian protests

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded over the weekend after three days of global competition, organized by Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro, with the participation of over 1,000 male and female athletes across the juniors, masters, amateurs, and professionals divisions, representing dozens of clubs from around the world.
The event was held at Mubadala Arena in the UAE capital.
In the professionals division, Commando Group claimed first place with 42,100 points, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place with 23,400 points, while Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured third with 11,200 points.
In the amateurs and masters divisions, Commando Group continued its dominance, topping the leaderboard with 127,000 points. M.O.D UAE placed second with 53,650 points, while Abu Dhabi Team came in third with 18,270 points.
In the kids, cadets (U-16), and juveniles (U-18) categories, ADMA Academy clinched first place with 51,890 points, followed by Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in second with 48,950 points, and Palms Sports — Team 777 in third with 47,970 points.
The championship awarded 889 medals in total: 325 gold, 306 silver, and 258 bronze. The event was marked by intense, exciting competition that reflected the significant growth of jiu-jitsu and its increasing popularity regionally and globally.
Zayd Eagleton, operations manager at International Vision Sports Management, one of the tournament’s organizers, said: “The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship has solidified its position as one of the most prominent tournaments on the international stage, bringing together elite professional athletes from black, brown, and purple belts. They delivered high-level performances that highlighted their readiness and determination to reach the podium, underscoring the tournament’s global and professional stature.”
He added: “The AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the most important events on the AJP calendar, granting athletes valuable ranking points that enhance their chances of qualifying and competing for titles at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”