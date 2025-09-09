You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ambassador to Mexico presents credentials

Saudi ambassador to Mexico presents credentials

President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (R) receives Fahad bin Ali Al-Manawer in Mexico City. (SPA)
President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (R) receives Fahad bin Ali Al-Manawer in Mexico City. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7c4d

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ambassador to Mexico presents credentials

Saudi ambassador to Mexico presents credentials
  • Fahad bin Ali Al-Manawer conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed ambassador to Mexico, Fahad bin Ali Al-Manawer, presented a copy of his credentials to President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo recently.

During the event, which took place at the National Palace in Mexico City, Al-Manawer conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also passed on their wishes for the president’s health and happiness, and continued progress and prosperity for the people of Mexico.

 

Topics: Fahad bin Ali Al-Manawer Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Saudi Arabia Mexico

Related

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presents his credentials to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.
Saudi Arabia

Saudi ambassador to Switzerland presents credentials

Saudi ambassador meets Pakistan’s prime minister
Saudi Arabia

Saudi ambassador meets Pakistan’s prime minister

Saudi Arabia: A key player in the fight against financial crime, says French senator

Saudi Arabia: A key player in the fight against financial crime, says French senator
Updated 8 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo
Follow

Saudi Arabia: A key player in the fight against financial crime, says French senator

Saudi Arabia: A key player in the fight against financial crime, says French senator
  • According to Nathalie Goulet, the Kingdom possesses the economic and technical means to position itself as a major actor in the global AML/CFT framework
  • Saudi Arabia ushers in a new era of transparency, says Goulet
Updated 8 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: Just weeks ahead of the international conference “Sanctions, AML and CFT for Banking and Finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” to be held in Riyadh on Oct. 21–22, 2025, French Senator Nathalie Goulet, in an interview with Arab News en français, praised Saudi Arabia’s ambition and commitment to combating money laundering and financial crime.

“Saudi Arabia was an early leader in the ‘No Money for Terror’ initiative. The country is capable, and above all, it has a strong leader and a clear vision,” the senator stated.

A firm political will

For Nathalie Goulet, the Kingdom’s transformation is undeniable.

“From the moment Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to power, he addressed corruption issues head-on. He instilled a new political direction and determination,” she said.

This transformation is aligned with the Kingdom’s rapid opening, notably under Vision 2030, and is part of a broader effort to enhance the business climate and attract foreign investment within a stable legal and financial framework.

“Things are moving quickly — but ultimately, it’s a matter of political will. And in Saudi Arabia, that will is very clear,” she added.

Riyadh: The next regional hub for compliance

The event in October will gather regulators, bankers, legal experts, and compliance professionals from around the world. For Goulet, it represents a pivotal moment: “What I’m hoping for are concrete exchanges of best practices. Because sometimes it’s not the laws that change things — it’s the daily interactions between professionals.”

The French senator will speak about financial transparency and international cooperation.

Tangible progress and stronger regional cooperation

Following her recent participation in the “Fighting Financial Crime” summit in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 10–11, Goulet commended the efforts of the UAE, which was recently removed from the Financial Action Task Force gray list.

“There’s genuine commitment at the highest level. And that determination is contagious. We’re also seeing strong Saudi involvement — for example, through Nazaha, the anti-corruption authority.”

For Goulet, a regional dynamic is clearly underway: more extraditions, greater respect for judicial cooperation frameworks, and the rising capabilities of local authorities.

Fragmented responses for a global issue

Despite this progress, the senator remains concerned: Between 2 and 5 percent of global gross domestic product is estimated to be generated from money laundering, yet only 1 to 2 percent of those funds are ever recovered.

“That’s billions forgone that could finance schools, hospitals, and infrastructure — an enormous shortfall for citizens.”

In addition to the extensive use of unregulated crypto-assets and migrant trafficking, Goulet warns about increasingly inventive techniques used by criminal networks: gold smuggled under the guise of coffee and tampered banana shipments.

Challenges in the Middle East

The Middle East is not exempt from these shifts. Goulet highlights several worrying trends: gold trafficking, unrestrained use of crypto-assets, and massive counterfeiting.

“Counterfeiting isn’t just fake handbags. It includes fake medicine, defective spare parts, and illicit tobacco. The global cost is estimated at $650 billion per year.” (EU Intellectual Property Office, 2022)

She stresses the need to improve traceability — even across informal networks such as money transfer systems and certain digital platforms.

Cooperation and upskilling at the heart of the response

To tackle these threats, Goulet calls for stronger multilateral action: targeted training, information sharing, international benchmarking, and the adoption of new technologies.

“We need to upskill judges, customs officers, and regulators. But we also need to strengthen cross-border cooperation and exchange best practices.”

She also highlights the critical role of artificial intelligence in detecting suspicious transactions and calls for the creation of research fellowships on crypto-assets and their mechanisms.

Saudi Arabia: Toward a structuring role in the international system

As Saudi Arabia increasingly positions itself as a regional financial hub, questions are emerging about its future role within global bodies like FATF.

“The Kingdom has the means, the ambition, and the will. It already applies the rules, cooperates effectively, and leads by example.”

The recent appointment of an Emirati official as head of Interpol, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, she adds, also reflects the region’s growing influence in global security governance.

A global fight for citizens

According to Goulet, this fight transcends national borders and financial institutions — and must remain a top priority, amid economic turbulence.

“Precisely because the economic climate is difficult, we cannot allow public money to slip through the cracks. Crime diverts public resources. This is a fight for citizens — for schools, for hospitals,” the senator said.

Riyadh will mark a new chapter. For Goulet, every conference, every professional exchange, and every regulatory or technological breakthrough contributes to building a healthier, fairer economy.

Next stop: Riyadh — Oct. 21-22, 2025

Conference: Sanctions, AML and CFT for Banking and Finance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of French Senator Nathalie Goulet

Registration link: https://nielsonsmith.com/events/sanctions-compliance-aml-ctf-for-banking-finance-conference-26-27-november-riyadh-ksa/

Topics: Nathalie Goulet Saudi Arabia

Related

Workshop on combating money laundering held in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia

Workshop on combating money laundering held in Riyadh

Nathalie Goulet, French senator.
Saudi Arabia

New world order must combat money laundering, says French senator Nathalie Goulet

Madinah airport road renamed in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Madinah airport road renamed in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Madinah airport road renamed in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Madinah airport road renamed in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • The 13 km-long road leads to the Prophet’s Mosque, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and the Royal Terminal
  • It is vital for Umrah and Hajj pilgrims arriving at Madinah’s airport, providing access to one of Islam’s holiest cities
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman directed on Tuesday that the major airport road in the city of Madinah be named “Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road.”

The 13 km-long road connects the Prophet’s Mosque to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Road, leading to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and the Royal Terminal.

The newly named roadway is vital for Umrah and Hajj pilgrims and visitors traveling between the Prophet’s Mosque and the Madinah airport, providing access to one of Islam’s holiest cities.

The governor of the Madinah region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, emphasized the crown prince’s pivotal role in launching development initiatives and strategic projects throughout Saudi Arabia, significantly impacting various regions, including Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road will connect to the three main highways in Madinah: King Faisal Road (1st Ring), King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Road (2nd Ring), and King Khalid Road (3rd Ring), according to SPA.

Several projects are underway along the road, including the development of vehicle and pedestrian tracks and a rehabilitation project for Wadi Qanat, an essential valley in Madinah.

Topics: Madinah Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participates on Monday in the Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the Israeli attack on Hamas.
Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince meets with leaders on sidelines of Doha summit

Saudi housing deals top $20bn in H1 as Madinah leads growth: Knight Frank
Business & Economy

Saudi housing deals top $20bn in H1 as Madinah leads growth: Knight Frank

Saudi Arabia welcomes Syrian announcement of roadmap for restoring calm in Sweida province

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia welcomes Syrian announcement of roadmap for restoring calm in Sweida province

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.
  • Kingdom reiterated its support for “all steps taken by Syria to achieve security and stability and preserve its capabilities and territorial integrity”
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed an announcement by the Syrian Arab Republic of a roadmap for restoring calm in Sweida province, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also commended the efforts made by Jordan and the US to support the roadmap for restoring stability in the south of the country.

The Kingdom reiterated its support for “all steps taken by Syria to achieve security and stability, preserve its capabilities and territorial integrity, and contribute to building state institutions and implementing the law.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said that Washington, “in consultation with the Syrian government, will work to reach security understandings with Israel concerning southern Syria that address the legitimate security concerns of both Syria and Israel.”

Topics: Fall of Assad Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Syria, Jordan, and US agree on roadmap for Sweida  video
Middle-East

Syria, Jordan, and US agree on roadmap for Sweida 

Special Syria and Lebanon agree to expand coordination on refugee returns, border demarcation
Middle-East

Syria and Lebanon agree to expand coordination on refugee returns, border demarcation

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN commission of inquiry report saying Israel committing genocide in Gaza

A man carries the body of Palestinian girl Amal Zakot, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City.
A man carries the body of Palestinian girl Amal Zakot, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City.
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN commission of inquiry report saying Israel committing genocide in Gaza

A man carries the body of Palestinian girl Amal Zakot, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City.
  • The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said that the report “clearly demonstrates the crimes and violations suffered by the Palestinian people”
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed a report issued by United Nations investigators which concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which does not speak on behalf of the world body, found that “genocide is occurring in Gaza,” commission chief Navi Pillay said. “The responsibility lies with the State of Israel.”

The Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said that the report “clearly demonstrates the crimes and violations suffered by the Palestinian people.”

“The Kingdom renews its call on the international community to take serious steps to enforce international resolutions, implement the two-state solution, and end the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, which was created four years ago, has repeatedly documented alleged human rights abuses and violations in Gaza and other Palestinian areas since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel led by Hamas.

The deeply documented findings by the three-member team are the latest accusations of genocide against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as Israel carries on with its war in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of people.

The report calls on the international community to end the genocide and take steps to punish those responsible for it.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia genocide Israel

Related

UN investigators say Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza video
Middle-East

UN investigators say Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Thunberg calls for Gaza genocide to be taught in schools
World

Thunberg calls for Gaza genocide to be taught in schools

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources wins communications awards

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources wins communications awards
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources wins communications awards

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources wins communications awards
  • The ministry in 2022 won two Sharjah Government Communication Awards recognizing its excellence in women’s empowerment and communication systems initiatives
Updated 16 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development recently won several Sharjah Government Communication Awards, bringing to six the total number of awards celebrating its institutional excellence.

The ministry was recognized in the categories of “Best Campaigns to Positively Influence Youth Awareness and Practices” and “Best Integrated Communication System.”

In a statement, the ministry said that its national “Wa’ad” training program is one of its key achievements, providing more than 1.3 million training opportunities.

Previously, the ministry has achieved a 5-star rating in the European Excellence Model for 2023, making it the first Arab ministry in the Middle East to do so.

It also ranked first among ministries in the Digital Transformation Index, received the Gold Shield of Merit in the Accounting Merit Pioneers Program, and received certificates of excellence in areas including the use of emerging technologies and services for people with disabilities.

The ministry in 2022 won two Sharjah Government Communication Awards recognizing its excellence in women’s empowerment and communication systems initiatives.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Related

Saudi HR minister honors three people with Down syndrome
Saudi Arabia

Saudi HR minister honors three people with Down syndrome

Since July 1, Saudi Arabia has implemented the Wage Protection Service for domestic labor salaries. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia

Saudi HR ministry launches wage protection service for domestic workers

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia: A key player in the fight against financial crime, says French senator

Saudi Arabia: A key player in the fight against financial crime, says French senator

A rushed rescue saves Gaza archaeological items before an Israeli strike on a warehouse

A rushed rescue saves Gaza archaeological items before an Israeli strike on a warehouse

Indonesia court to rule on challenges to legislation allowing expanded military role

Indonesia court to rule on challenges to legislation allowing expanded military role

King Charles III prepares to welcome Trump for historic second state visit at Windsor Castle

King Charles III prepares to welcome Trump for historic second state visit at Windsor Castle

Japan won’t recognize a Palestinian state given US ties, media report says

Japan won’t recognize a Palestinian state given US ties, media report says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.