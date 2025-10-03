AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy

11 candidates vie to unseat president in Cameroon election

LIBREVILLE: Eleven candidates face off against Cameroon’s incumbent president, Paul Biya, in elections on Sunday, with the divided opposition having failed to unite behind a joint contender.

The 92-year-old head of state, who has spent 43 years in power, made his first public appearance of the campaign on Tuesday just five days before the vote.

Four candidates among the crowded lineup of presidential hopefuls have drawn attention: Two former ministers and 2 fierce government adversaries.

Biya is seeking an eighth term in office in a single-round presidential election, in which 8.2 million Cameroonians are registered to vote.

He first became president in 1982 following the resignation of his predecessor, Ahmadou Ahidjo, and has ruled since then.

He was declared the winner of seven subsequent elections.

Cameroon has seen just two leaders since independence in 1960. Most Cameroonians heading to the polls on Sunday have known only one president in their lifetime.

But days before the vote, young people appeared torn between hope and resignation as Biya seeks another term.

Few anticipated anything other than another victory for Biya, with a fragmented opposition and his fiercest rival, Maurice Kamto, excluded from running.

“No young person, whether they are a graduate or not, will be left behind,” Biya promised at his election campaign in the northern city of Maroua.

In Cameroon, nearly everyone is under 20, and unemployment rates can reach 35 percent in major cities, according to the National Employment Fund.

Some of the youth “are calling for the departure of the elderly,” said Aristide Mono, a political sociology professor and chief of staff at the Cameroon Society for Intelligence and Research.

“But they are very poorly organised and divided,” he added, citing “tribalism” as a key factor.

“Given the way things are going here, I think the election has been decided in advance,” said Sylvie, a 20-year-old student from Douala

“But I would like to have a new president. To have more opportunities and for us students to quickly find jobs.

“A president of his age in power is bad for the country. He should leave and make way for young people. There’s so much to be done: roads, education, and unemployment.

“I have no intention of going anywhere. I have hope in my country. But the old people in power need to step aside and let today’s youth take over.”

Giovanni, 20, another student from Douala, said: “Some believe he should leave office. But I think Paul Biya still has things to offer.

“Even though some promises haven’t been fulfilled, I am counting on him; he’s wise. I don’t look at his age or health, but at his experience and track record.

“I want a president with a good vision for us as future workers. Candidates like Cabral Libii and Hiram Iyodi, who are also young, have good programs, but I remain convinced of the idea of a new term for Paul Biya.”

Boris, 26, a computer engineer in Buea, said: “I can’t wait for the vote to happen. I believe in change, and it can only come about through an election.