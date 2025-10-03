You are here

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP
AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy

AI tool helps researchers treat child epilepsy
  • Epilepsy has several different causes, and overall around three in 10 cases are down to structural abnormalities in the brain, experts say
  • These are often missed on MRI scans — especially the smallest lesions, sometimes hidden at the bottom of a brain fold
Updated 03 October 2025
AFP
TOKYO: An artificial intelligence tool that can detect tiny, hard-to-spot brain malformations in children with epilepsy could help patients access life-changing surgery quicker, Australian researchers said on Wednesday.
It is the latest example of how AI, which can crunch vast amounts of data, is changing health care by assisting doctors with diagnoses.
Epilepsy has several different causes, and overall around three in 10 cases are down to structural abnormalities in the brain, experts say.
These are often missed on MRI scans — especially the smallest lesions, sometimes hidden at the bottom of a brain fold.
A team led by Emma Macdonald-Laurs, a paediatric neurologist at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, trained an AI tool on child brain images to find lesions the size of a blueberry or smaller.
“They’re frequently missed and many children are not considered as surgical candidates,” Macdonald-Laurs told a briefing ahead of the publication of her team’s study in the journal Epilepsia.
“The tool doesn’t replace radiologists or epilepsy doctors, but it’s like a detective that helps us put the puzzle pieces together quicker so we can offer potentially life-changing surgery,” she said.
Of the patients who took part, with conditions known as cortical dysplasia and focal epilepsy, 80 percent had previously had an MRI scan come back as normal.
When the researchers used the AI tool to analyze both MRI and another type of medical scan called a PET, its success rate was 94 percent for one test group and 91 percent for another.
Out of 17 children in the first group, 12 had surgery to remove their brain lesions, and 11 are now seizure-free, said Macdonald-Laurs’s team at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.
“Our next plans are to test this detector in more real-life hospital settings on new undiagnosed patients,” she said.
Epilepsy, which causes recurrent seizures, affects about one in 200 children, and about a third of cases are drug-resistent.
“This work is really exciting” as a proof of concept and the results are “really impressive,” Konrad Wagstyl, a biomedical computing expert at King’s College London (KCL), told AFP.
Similar research published in February by a KCL team using AI on MRI data spotted 64 percent of epilepsy-linked brain lesions that were missed by radiologists.
The Australian researchers used MRI with PET, “but some caveats are that PET is expensive, it’s not as widely available as MRI, and there is a dose of radiation like a CT scan or an X-ray associated with it,” Wagstyl noted.

Trump proposes barring Chinese airlines flying over Russia on US flights

Trump proposes barring Chinese airlines flying over Russia on US flights
Updated 10 October 2025
Reuters
Trump proposes barring Chinese airlines flying over Russia on US flights

Trump proposes barring Chinese airlines flying over Russia on US flights
  • US airlines have long criticized the decision to allow Chinese carriers to fly over Russia on some flights
  • They said the flights give them the advantage of decreased flying time and burning less fuel
Updated 10 October 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Thursday proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on flights to and from the United States, saying the practice puts American carriers at a disadvantage.
US airlines have long criticized the decision to allow Chinese carriers to fly over Russia on some flights because it which gives them the advantage of decreased flying time and burning less fuel.
The US Transportation Department said on Thursday in its proposed order “this imbalance has become a significant competitive factor.” USDOT said it was proposing to bar Chinese overflights “to level this competitive disparity among US and Chinese air carriers.”
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not have an immediate comment.
Russia has barred US airlines and other foreign carriers from flying over its airspace in retaliation for Washington banning Russian flights over the US in March 2022 after the country invaded Ukraine.
The decision could impact some US flights operated by Air China, China Eastern, Xiamen Airlines and China Southern.
The push comes amid growing tension between China and the United States over a series of economic issues.
USDOT is giving Chinese carriers two days to respond to the order and said a final order could be in effect as soon as November. In May 2023, the United States approved additional flights by Chinese carriers after they agreed not to fly over Russia on new flights, Reuters reported.
Last year, USDOT said Chinese passenger airlines could boost weekly round-trip US flights to 50. More than 150 weekly round-trip passenger flights were allowed by each side before restrictions were imposed in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some US carriers have told the Trump administration that direct East Coast flights to China are not economically feasible because of the added expense of not flying over Russia.

New York Attorney General Letitia James charged in fraud case after pressure campaign by Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James charged in fraud case after pressure campaign by Trump
Updated 10 October 2025
AP
New York Attorney General Letitia James charged in fraud case after pressure campaign by Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James charged in fraud case after pressure campaign by Trump
Updated 10 October 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged Thursday as part of a mortgage fraud investigation aggressively pushed by the Trump administration, becoming the latest foe of the president to be prosecuted by his Justice Department.
James, who infuriated President Donald Trump by suing him and his company for fraud in a case that played out as he was running for office, was indicted on charges of bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution following a presentation to a grand jury in Virginia by a prosecutor who was hastily appointed last month amid Trump administration pressure to deliver criminal cases against his adversaries.
James’ office had no immediate comment Thursday. Her lawyers have vigorously denied any allegations and characterized the investigation as an act of political revenge.
The indictment, two weeks after a separate criminal case charging former FBI Director James Comey with lying to Congress, is the latest indication of the Trump administration’s norm-busting determination to use the law enforcement powers of the Justice Department to pursue the president’s political foes and public figures who once investigated him.
The James case remained under seal Thursday, making it impossible to assess what evidence prosecutors have. But as was the case with the Comey charges, the prosecution followed a strikingly unconventional route. The Trump administration, two weeks ago, pushed out Erik Siebert, the veteran prosecutor who had overseen the investigation for months but had resisted pressure to file a case, and replaced him with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide who was once Trump’s personal lawyer but who has never worked as a federal prosecutor.
Halligan presented the case to the grand jury herself, as she did in the case against Comey, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
“No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust,” Halligan said in a statement. “The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served.”
Trump has been advocating charging James for months, posting on social media without citing any evidence that she’s “guilty as hell” and telling reporters at the White House, “It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know.”
Her lawyer has accused the Justice Department of concocting a bogus criminal case to settle Trump’s personal vendetta against James, who last year won a staggering judgment against Trump and his companies in a lawsuit alleging he lied to banks and others about the value of his assets.
The Justice Department has also been investigating mortgage-related allegations against Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook, using the probe to demand her ouster, and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whose lawyer called the allegations against him “transparently false, stale, and long debunked.”
But James is a particularly personal target. As attorney general, she sued the Republican president and his administration dozens of times and oversaw a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding banks by dramatically overstating the value of his real estate holdings on financial statements.
An appeals court overturned the fine, which had ballooned to more than $500 million with interest, but upheld a lower court’s finding that Trump had committed fraud.
The Justice Department probe began after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte sent a letter in April to Attorney General Pam Bondi, asking her to investigate James over her role in the 2023 purchase of a house in Norfolk, Virginia.
In seeking the investigation, Pulte cited a two-page power-of-attorney form that James signed on Aug. 17, 2023, which states, “I intend to occupy this property as my principal residence.” He speculated that claiming the house as her primary residence might have allowed James to avoid higher interest rates that often apply to second homes.
James’ lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the Democrat never misled anyone. James has said that she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase, but quickly rectified it and didn’t deceive the lender.

11 candidates vie to unseat president in Cameroon election

11 candidates vie to unseat president in Cameroon election
Updated 10 October 2025
AFP
AP
Follow

11 candidates vie to unseat president in Cameroon election

11 candidates vie to unseat president in Cameroon election
  • Cameroon has seen just two leaders since independence in 1960
Updated 10 October 2025
AFP AP

LIBREVILLE: Eleven candidates face off against Cameroon’s incumbent president, Paul Biya, in elections on Sunday, with the divided opposition having failed to unite behind a joint contender.
The 92-year-old head of state, who has spent 43 years in power, made his first public appearance of the campaign on Tuesday just five days before the vote.
Four candidates among the crowded lineup of presidential hopefuls have drawn attention: Two former ministers and 2 fierce government adversaries.
Biya is seeking an eighth term in office in a single-round presidential election, in which 8.2 million Cameroonians are registered to vote.
He first became president in 1982 following the resignation of his predecessor, Ahmadou Ahidjo, and has ruled since then. 
He was declared the winner of seven subsequent elections. 
Cameroon has seen just two leaders since independence in 1960. Most Cameroonians heading to the polls on Sunday have known only one president in their lifetime.
But days before the vote, young people appeared torn between hope and resignation as Biya seeks another term.
Few anticipated anything other than another victory for Biya, with a fragmented opposition and his fiercest rival, Maurice Kamto, excluded from running.
“No young person, whether they are a graduate or not, will be left behind,” Biya promised at his election campaign in the northern city of Maroua.
In Cameroon, nearly everyone is under 20, and unemployment rates can reach 35 percent in major cities, according to the National Employment Fund.
Some of the youth “are calling for the departure of the elderly,” said Aristide Mono, a political sociology professor and chief of staff at the Cameroon Society for Intelligence and Research.
“But they are very poorly organised and divided,” he added, citing “tribalism” as a key factor.

“Given the way things are going here, I think the election has been decided in advance,” said Sylvie, a 20-year-old student from Douala
“But I would like to have a new president. To have more opportunities and for us students to quickly find jobs.
“A president of his age in power is bad for the country. He should leave and make way for young people. There’s so much to be done: roads, education, and unemployment.
“I have no intention of going anywhere. I have hope in my country. But the old people in power need to step aside and let today’s youth take over.”
Giovanni, 20, another student from Douala, said:  “Some believe he should leave office. But I think Paul Biya still has things to offer.
“Even though some promises haven’t been fulfilled, I am counting on him; he’s wise. I don’t look at his age or health, but at his experience and track record.
“I want a president with a good vision for us as future workers. Candidates like Cabral Libii and Hiram Iyodi, who are also young, have good programs, but I remain convinced of the idea of a new term for Paul Biya.”
Boris, 26, a computer engineer in Buea, said: “I can’t wait for the vote to happen. I believe in change, and it can only come about through an election.

DR Congo president calls on Rwanda's Kagame to 'make peace'

DR Congo president calls on Rwanda’s Kagame to ‘make peace’
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP
DR Congo president calls on Rwanda’s Kagame to ‘make peace’

DR Congo president calls on Rwanda’s Kagame to ‘make peace’
Updated 09 October 2025
AFP

BRUSSELS: DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi appealed to his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to stop supporting insurgents in the DRC at a Brussels event attended by both leaders on Thursday, drawing a rebuke from Kigali that he was “completely mistaken” about the roots of the conflict.
Tshisekedi, 62, issued the call as he took the podium after Kagame at the Global Gateway Forum, an investment conference organized by the EU in the Belgian capital.
“I call this forum as witness, and through it the entire world, to reach out my hand to you, Mr. President, so that we may make peace,” Tshisekedi said.
“This requires you to order the M23 troops supported by your country to stop this escalation, which has already caused enough deaths,” he said.
Kagame had not addressed the conflict directly in his speech, though he referred to an earlier statement by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said he could “feel the energy for making peace” upon seeing the Rwandan and Congolese leaders.
“Some of us also felt the same. We felt the positive energy about business, investment, peace,” Kagame said.
Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe later responded directly to the Congolese president on X, saying: “You are completely mistaken. The only one who can stop this escalation is President Tshisekedi, and he alone.” Tshisekedi must end “this ridiculous political comedy that consists of abusing the platform of an important economic partnership summit, like the Global Gateway Forum, to launch accusations and shameless lies against a head of state, before posing as a victim of a conflict that he himself provoked,” said Nduhungirehe.
The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region bordering Rwanda with abundant natural resources but plagued by non-state armed groups, has suffered extreme violence for more than three decades.
The M23 armed group, which resumed fighting at the end of 2021, has seized swaths of land in the region with Rwanda’s backing, triggering a spiralling humanitarian crisis.
According to the UN, clashes since January have caused thousands of deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. The Congolese government and the M23 signed a declaration of principles on July 19 that included a “permanent ceasefire” to halt the conflict.
It followed a separate US-brokered peace deal between the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed in Washington in June, but it has proved slow to take effect on the ground.
“Africa needs to move on, President Paul Kagame, and we are capable of doing so,” Tshisekedi said, adding he would shelve a call for international sanctions on Rwanda to give talks a chance.
But Rwanda’s foreign minister accused his government of widespread abuses in eastern DRC, including “daily bombings by his fighter jets and attack drones.”
Rwanda has long accused Kinshasa of supporting a militia, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, drawn from the remnants of Hutu fighters who carried out the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Senegal records 17 deaths in rare major outbreak of Rift Valley Fever

Senegal records 17 deaths in rare major outbreak of Rift Valley Fever
Updated 09 October 2025
AP
Follow

Senegal records 17 deaths in rare major outbreak of Rift Valley Fever

Senegal records 17 deaths in rare major outbreak of Rift Valley Fever
  • “This is the first time Senegal has counted so many people affected,” Diop told local media
  • RVF is a viral disease that mainly affects livestock
Updated 09 October 2025
AP

DAKAR: Senegal has recorded 17 deaths from Rift Valley Fever, RVF, a health ministry official said Thursday, in a rare major outbreak of the viral disease in the West African country.
With 119 cases reported so far, mostly in northern Senegal’s livestock-producing region, the outbreak is raising concerns about further spread, said Dr. Boly Diop, head of RVF surveillance at the health ministry.
“This is the first time Senegal has counted so many people affected,” Diop told local media.
RVF is a viral disease that mainly affects livestock. Humans typically become infected through mosquito bites or contact with infected animals.
While most human cases are mild or show no symptoms, severe cases can cause eye damage, brain swelling or hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal, according to the World Health Organization.
Transmission to humans usually occurs during slaughter, births or veterinary work, putting herders, farmers and slaughterhouse workers at a higher risk, the WHO says.
The current outbreak in Senegal was declared on Sept. 21.
Senegal’s last major outbreak dates back to the late 1980s, when it killed more than 200 people in the country and neighboring Mauritania.
RVF outbreaks have also previously occurred in other African countries, including in Kenya and Somalia in 1998 when it killed over 470 people. In 2000, the virus spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen — its first cases outside Africa — killing over 200 people and raising concerns of wider spread to Asia and Europe.
Preventing animal outbreaks through vaccination and reducing mosquito exposure are key to controlling the disease, the WHO says.
RVF has been endemic in northern Senegal since the 1980s and is becoming more frequent across Africa due to climate change, Dr. Merawi Aragaw Tegegne, an epidemiologist with the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference Thursday.
“If you see torrential rain with quick floods, then sunny days, expect RVF in the coming days with favorable conditions for the vectors,” Tegegne said.

