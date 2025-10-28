Pakistan inaugurates pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East 2025 trade show

PESHAWAR: The Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad this week inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai at the 29th edition of the Beautyworld Middle East 2025 trade show, where 16 Pakistani exhibitors are taking part.

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 is one of the world’s most influential annual trade fairs for the beauty and wellness industry, featuring over 2,400 exhibitors from across the globe. The exhibition covers key product categories including beauty instruments, cosmetics and skincare, machinery and packaging, fragrance compounds and perfumery. The 29th edition is being held at the World Trade Center in Dubai from Oct. 27-29.

“The Consul General commended the participation of 16 Pakistani exhibitors under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), appreciating their efforts to promote Pakistan’s exports through high-quality products,” the Consulate General in Dubai said in a statement on Monday.

Muhammad highlighted Pakistan’s growing potential in the beauty sector, particularly in beauty instruments, where he said Pakistani manufacturers have earned a strong international reputation.

He noted that the UAE offers an “excellent platform” for Pakistani businesses to showcase their products and explore new markets across the Middle East and beyond.

“He emphasized that such global exhibitions play a vital role in promoting trade and strengthening Pakistan’s exports to international markets,” the statement said.

Trade and Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan said the Pakistan consulate extended full facilitation and support to Pakistani exhibitors during the pre-event preparations and throughout the exhibition.

Pakistani businesses regularly participate in exhibitions held in the UAE, such as the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), to gain new ground and access in Middle Eastern markets.