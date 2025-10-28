You are here

Pakistan inaugurates pavilion at Beautyworld Middle East 2025 trade show

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad (fifth-right) inaugurating Pakistan's pavilion in Dubai at the 29th edition of the Beautyworld Middle East 2025 trade show on October 27, 2025. (PID)
Updated 28 October 2025
  • Sixteen Pakistani exhibitors taking part in one of world’s most influential annual trade fairs for beauty and wellness industry
  • UAE offers “excellent platform” for Pakistani businesses to showcase products, explore markets, says Pakistan consul general
REHMAT MEHSUD
PESHAWAR: The Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad this week inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai at the 29th edition of the Beautyworld Middle East 2025 trade show, where 16 Pakistani exhibitors are taking part. 

Beautyworld Middle East 2025 is one of the world’s most influential annual trade fairs for the beauty and wellness industry, featuring over 2,400 exhibitors from across the globe. The exhibition covers key product categories including beauty instruments, cosmetics and skincare, machinery and packaging, fragrance compounds and perfumery. The 29th edition is being held at the World Trade Center in Dubai from Oct. 27-29. 

“The Consul General commended the participation of 16 Pakistani exhibitors under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), appreciating their efforts to promote Pakistan’s exports through high-quality products,” the Consulate General in Dubai said in a statement on Monday. 

Muhammad highlighted Pakistan’s growing potential in the beauty sector, particularly in beauty instruments, where he said Pakistani manufacturers have earned a strong international reputation. 

He noted that the UAE offers an “excellent platform” for Pakistani businesses to showcase their products and explore new markets across the Middle East and beyond.

“He emphasized that such global exhibitions play a vital role in promoting trade and strengthening Pakistan’s exports to international markets,” the statement said. 

Trade and Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan said the Pakistan consulate extended full facilitation and support to Pakistani exhibitors during the pre-event preparations and throughout the exhibition.

Pakistani businesses regularly participate in exhibitions held in the UAE, such as the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), to gain new ground and access in Middle Eastern markets.

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference

Pakistan urges stronger OIC trade liberalization, digital integration at Istanbul conference
  • Country’s commerce minister calls for harmonized trade rules, digital cooperation across OIC states
  • He proposes OIC Green Finance Mechanism, knowledge-sharing center for agriculture, manufacturing
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan has urged Muslim nations to deepen economic and digital integration, according to an official statement on Tuesday, calling for the removal of trade barriers and joint investment in green and technology-driven growth across the Islamic world.

Addressing the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said stronger intra-OIC cooperation was essential to face global economic, political and environmental challenges.

“For us in the Islamic world, economic cooperation is not merely about trade: it is about forging stronger bonds of partnership and mutual benefit,” he told delegates.

Khan said intra-OIC trade remained below potential due to regulatory barriers, limited connectivity and infrastructure gaps while calling for cutting non-tariff barriers, streamlining customs and harmonizing trade regulations to enable freer movement of goods and services.

“Pakistan believes the OIC Trade Agreement should become a real tool for trade liberalization and cross-border facilitation,” he said, urging more private-sector engagement and public-private partnerships to spur investment and job creation.

The minister highlighted the need to prioritize digital integration in areas such as e-commerce, fintech and digital infrastructure to create new opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“By promoting digital integration, we can enhance market access and create new prospects for innovation and growth,” he said.

He also proposed the creation of an OIC Green Finance Mechanism to fund climate-resilient and renewable-energy projects, stressing that economic progress must align with environmental stewardship.

Khan suggested establishing an OIC Center of Excellence for knowledge sharing and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia Group of OIC member states, he pointed out that while digital technologies were reshaping trade and finance, significant disparities persisted in broadband coverage, data governance and cross-border payments.

“The Muslim Ummah must act decisively to ensure that no member state is left behind in this digital transformation,” he said, urging investment in secure and inclusive digital infrastructure and Shariah-compliant financial tools for small and medium enterprises.

Topics: Pakistan OIC Ties Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan COMCEC

