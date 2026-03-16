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Dubai International Airport resumes gradual operation after drone attack

Update Dubai International Airport resumes gradual operation after drone attack
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Smoke rises from the Dubai International Airport after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, on March 16, 2026. (Reuters)
Update Dubai International Airport resumes gradual operation after drone attack
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Planes are parked at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport, amid the US-Israel-Iran war. (Reuters file photo)
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Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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Dubai International Airport resumes gradual operation after drone attack

Dubai International Airport resumes gradual operation after drone attack
  • Emirates says would run on a limited schedule after flights cancelled
  • Civil defense teams in Fujairah are trying to control a fire in the aftermath of a drone attack
  • One dead in Abu Dhabi after vehicle hit by a missile debris in Al-Bahyah area
Updated 16 March 2026
Arab News
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DUBAI: Dubai authorities announced the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following a temporary suspension after a drone attack.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights,” Dubai ​Media Office said ‌on X.

Dubai carrier Emirates said it would run on a limited schedule after 10 a.m. local time after scheduled flights have been cancelled, and advised passengers to check their flight status to ensure their flight is operating before heading to the airport.

“Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on reaccommodation options,” the airline said on X.

A fire, resulting from a drone impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, was successfully contained, Dubai’s media office said. No injuries have been reported.

Some flights were diverted to Al-Maktoum International Airport, and travelers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

The attack followed warnings by Iran for the evacuation of three major UAE ports, threatening for the first time a neighboring country’s non-US assets. 

Gulf attacks

Civil defense teams in Fujairah are trying to control a fire in the aftermath of a drone attack, the emirate’s media office said on Monday. No casualties were reported.

Abu Dhabi authorities have reported an incident involving a missile debris falling on a vehicle in the Al-Bahyah area, resulting in the death a Palestinian individual.

A UAE defense ministry statement earlier on Monday said they were engaging against missile and drone threats against Iran.

The UAE has repelled 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones since the Iranian attacks started. Air defenses shot down four ballistic missiles and six drones on Sunday alone, the defense ministry said on X.

Tehran accused the US of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran’s oil exports, without providing evidence, as the war showed no signs of ending.

Kuwait’s National Guard reported early Monday the interception of two drones during the past 24 hours while Bahrain said it has destroyed 125 missiles and 212 since the Iranian attacks started.

In Doha, Qatar Airways said its temporary flight suspension continues, with a limited number of flights from March 18 until March 28.

Qatar’s defense ministry said late Sunday a number of Iranian drones targeting the countries have been intercepted and destroyed. The ministry did not provide specific details.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than ⁠2,000 missile and drone attacks ‌since ‌the outbreak of ​the US-Israeli ‌war on Iran on February ‌28, with targets including US diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ‌ports, airports, hotels and residential and office buildings.

– with AFP and Reuters

Topics: War in Iran UAE Live Updates

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