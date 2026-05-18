Experts in Riyadh discuss migration governance 

RIYADH: The Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a strategic workshop in Riyadh on enhancing migration governance and cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

The workshop was organized by the International Organization for Migration, with participation from several government entities.

The three-day event aimed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation for effective, evidence-based, development-oriented migration governance.

It highlighted the Kingdom’s progress and leadership, fostered understanding of global and regional trends, and built stronger partnerships between relevant entities and the IOM.

Ali Al-Qarni, assistant director-general for capacity development at the institute, said the Kingdom has made significant progress in recent years in migration governance and labor mobility, including labor market development, wage protection, and digital services.

The IOM’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Othman Belbeisi, highlighted strategic partnerships with Saudi entities that support humanitarian and development efforts regionally and globally, especially KSrelief, the Saudi Human Rights Commission, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

UN Resident Coordinator in the Kingdom Mohamed El-Zarkani said migration is a key factor linked to the economy, security, social cohesion, and human rights.

He noted that as Saudi Arabia shifts toward a knowledge-based economy, it is attracting global talent and improving integration and development.