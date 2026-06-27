Sinner ready for Wimbledon defense despite lack of time on grass

LONDON: Jannik Sinner insists he is ready to defend his Wimbledon title despite going into the tournament with a lack of action on grass courts.

Sinner hasn’t played since suffering a shock defeat against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the French Open in May.

The world number one blew a two-set lead as he wilted in stifling heat on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Instead of maximizing his time on grass ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, the Italian has opted to rest before stepping up his practice schedule after arriving in London.

It is the first time he has stayed away from the Wimbledon warm-up events prior to playing in the grass-court Grand Slam.

“I feel good. I think grass is very different surface obviously. If you play a tournament before here, maybe it’s not going the way you would like to, you come here with some doubts. If you don’t play any tournament, you don’t have these doubts, you just go and play,” Sinner told reporters at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Sinner opens his bid for a second successive Wimbledon crown against Serbian world number 51 Miomir Kecmanovic on Center Court on Monday.

“First rounds, they’re always going to be very tough. I know that mentally. We are preparing ourself in the best possible way,” he said.

Sinner revealed he has made tweaks to his fitness regime to ensure he can cope with the transition to grass in the midst of searing temperatures in England.

“We did some changes. I don’t say big, big changes. But I always believe in small details and small changes,” he said.

“We are happy at the moment with what we are doing. The result we’re not going to see here. It’s a long process. There’s no magic behind.

“But yeah, we are doing as much as we can. I’m very happy with the work we did in the last two and a half weeks. Very long days. I feel well-prepared.”

Sinner is the title favorite at Wimbledon, given the absence of his main rival Carlos Alcaraz due to a wrist injury and Novak Djokovic’s advancing age.

The 24-year-old is aiming for a fifth Grand Slam crown and his first since winning Wimbledon for the first time last year.

He believes he is in good shape after undergoing tests following the French Open to check on his physical condition.

“General tests to see health-wise how I was, to be sure that all is okay with the body, which is. All tests were really good,” he said.

“Even though we are very sure we need to practice in hotter conditions. I feel like everywhere where we play is going to be very hot. Every year is getting warmer and warmer.”