Finland, Sweden envoys share memories at farewell event

RIYADH: Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, hosted a farewell ceremony for the outgoing ambassadors of Finland and Sweden at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh, on Thursday.

Bamakhrama acknowledged their service, commitment and contribution to the core values of diplomacy expressed at the bilateral and multilateral level.

“I wish you all the best for your future endeavors. We will be in each other’s good memory for working together and supporting each other,” Bamakhrama said.

He also presented both ambassadors with a memento of appreciation on behalf of the diplomatic corps.

Finland Ambassador Anu-Eerika Viljanen said: “Thank you all so very much for putting together this effort. It means a lot. It’s wonderful to see so many of you here today in the middle of the summer season here.

“I want to thank you for your leadership and support that you have extended to us,” she said, addressing Bamakhrama.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with you, always extremely cooperative, and everyone really on your utmost to make sure that all of us have to give in order to succeed in our mission. So thank you very much. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the fellow (diplomatic corps) and your spouses for the excellent cooperation, and cool friendship during these years,” Viljanen said.







Diplomats at the farewell ceremony of Finland and Sweden ambassadors at the Cultural Palace, DQ. (AN photo/Rashid Hassan)



She also praised the transformation in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030.

“It’s been a wonderful assignment to see how this country is transforming, affecting all the layers of the society, and not only what is happening here, I have to say that I have had with me. We are like a good partner to be part of the transformation in the country.”

She also praised the warm Saudi hospitality extended wherever she went.

“It has been a wonderful time. It’s really been the exceptional relation with the people and also the warm hospitality that is extended at every interaction, no matter where you go in this country, is calling, touching,” she added.

Sweden’s Ambassador Petra Menander praised the excellent relationship she enjoyed heading the mission in Riyadh.

“I am very grateful to be here today and thoroughly enjoyed a very successful tenure. Such a wonderful place with wonderful people,” she told Arab News ahead of the ceremony.

“I want to say how happy I am to see so many of you here that you chose to share the time in your busy days to join us. We’re flying out on Friday morning, so it’s really bidding farewell to Riyadh.

“But it feels appropriate somehow to be able to say that to the beautiful people. So thank you for organizing this. We worked together. And we have done that over the years. And so it really feels so nice to be able to close this chapter and move on together. So thank you so much for organizing this. Thank you, my diplomatic community. You have been fantastic,” she said.