Pakistani varsity confers doctorate degree on Muslim World League chief for global peace efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, in recognition of his efforts for interfaith harmony, moderation, and peaceful coexistence.

The MWL is a Makkah-based non-governmental organization, which features members from all Islamic countries and sects, and fosters interfaith harmony. Before assuming his current role, Al-Issa served as minister of justice for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 2009 to 2015.

He also currently holds the office of the chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars and is widely recognized as a leading global voice on moderate Islam. Last week, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari also announced conferring Pakistan’s Nishan-e-Khidmat (Order of Service) on Al-Issa.

The degree-awarding ceremony, held in Islamabad, was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Pakistan’s State Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Wajiha Qamar, alongside senior government officials, diplomats, and members of the academic community.

“This honorable grant gives me more responsibility. I appreciate the academic richness of this distinguished university and the warmth of the Pakistani people,” Al-Issa said in his keynote address at the ceremony, expressing gratitude for the recognition.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s growing influence on the global stage, the MWL secretary-general commended the country’s leadership, including the president, the prime minister and the chief of army staff, for their efforts for the world peace.

“The world knows that they have a great presence, and they have become the best medium for peace in the world,” he said.

“We are proud of Pakistan, and we are proud of the people of Pakistan, and we are proud of its leadership.”

Al-Issa has emerged as a prominent global figure in contemporary Islamic discourse. Under his leadership, the Muslim World League has intensified its outreach to non-Muslim communities, promoting the “Charter of Makkah,” a document that advocates for religious tolerance, diversity, and the rejection of extremism.

Widely considered one of the most important documents in modern Islamic history, the Charter of Makkah calls for combatting hate speech, violence, extremism, and terrorism around the world, while advancing the principles of moderate Islam and interfaith partnership.

Qamar described Al-Issa as a globally respected advocate of moderation and dialogue.

“By honoring Dr. Al-Issa, NUML celebrates a leader whose lifelong commitment to education, justice, interfaith understanding, and human dignity has positively influenced communities across the globe,” she said.

The minister also underscored the deep-rooted ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

“Our friendship continues to grow through cooperation in education, culture, and our shared commitment to promoting peace and harmony within the Muslim world and beyond,” she said.

Dr. Al-Issa later held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his office in Islamabad.

“It was a pleasure to welcome H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, to Islamabad. I congratulated him on being conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his exceptional service to the Muslim Ummah and his steadfast efforts to promote the true values of Islam — peace, compassion, tolerance, and coexistence,” Sharif said on X.

“I also thanked him for his generous appreciation of Pakistan’s recent regional peace efforts, including the contributions of Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir toward the successful conclusion of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing education, interfaith harmony, and unity across the Muslim Ummah.”