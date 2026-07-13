Pakistani defense forces chief in Turkiye for talks with Turkish political, military leadership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir has arrived in Turkiye on a two-day official visit to hold talks with Turkish political and military leadership on matter of mutual interest, Pakistani state media reported on Monday.

The visit comes a month after Pakistan hosted General Metin Tokel, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, who held talks with Field Marshal Munir on regional security and ways to expand defense cooperation.

Pakistan and Türkiye have close political, economic, and defense ties. Both countries are also members of the R-4 diplomatic framework, launched in March by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to coordinate positions on regional crises.

Citing security sources, the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported that Field Marshal Munir received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Turkiye on Monday.

“During the visit, he will hold important meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest,” the broadcaster said, without divulging further details.

The visit comes amid renewed military exchanges between the United States (US) and Iran in the Middle East. Pakistan, along with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and other regional states, led a diplomatic push that resulted in an interim peace deal between both sides in mid-June.

In May, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu held meetings in Türkiye with the Turkish air force commander, defense minister and senior executives of a Turkish drone manufacturer, Baykar Technologies, reflecting growing defense collaboration between the two countries at a time when militaries around the world are investing heavily in drones, electronic warfare, cyber capabilities and integrated multi-domain operations.

This month, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited Turkiye and invited Turkish firms to invest in Pakistan’s energy, mining, infrastructure, maritime, telecommunications and agriculture sectors.

