Pakistan urges OIC nations to translate commitments into action for women’s empowerment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to translate their commitments into concrete action for women’s socio-economic empowerment as it assumed chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women for next two years, Pakistani state media reported.

Pakistan hosted delegates from 57 OIC member states to review progress on women’s rights, share national policies and adopt new frameworks at the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women in Islamabad on July 12-13, held under the theme of “Socio-Economic and Political Empowerment of Women in the OIC Countries: Challenges and the Way Forward.”

Addressing attendees as the chief guest on Monday, Pakistan Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani said that empowering women is both an Islamic obligation and a prerequisite for sustainable development, adding that Islam guaranteed women the rights to education, property, inheritance, economic participation, and dignity more than 1,400 years ago.

“Women constituted nearly half of the population of OIC countries, and no nation could achieve inclusive growth while excluding half of its human capital from economic and political participation,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run APP news agency.

He paid tribute to the contributions of Muslim women in education, governance, science, diplomacy, business and public service, highlighting Pakistan’s initiatives for women-led enterprises.

After assuming the chairmanship of the conference, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said Pakistan accepted the responsibility with humility and a firm commitment to serve all 57 OIC member states through partnership, inclusivity, and consensus.

“Empowering women is not only a social imperative but also an economic necessity, a governance priority, and a cornerstone of sustainable development,” he was quoted as saying.

Tarar said Pakistan would work closely with the OIC General Secretariat, the Women’s Development Organization (WDO), and member states to promote cooperation, exchange experiences, and transform shared aspirations into practical initiatives.

He also called for greater support for women affected by conflict, particularly in Palestine, Afghanistan and Indian-administered Kashmir.

Speaking at the conference, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs at the OIC, Ambassador Dr. Tarig Ali Bakheet, said the conference reflected the organization’s continued commitment to advancing women’s causes and sustaining efforts toward women’s empowerment.

He said empowering women was essential for the development, resilience, and prosperity of the Islamic world and expressed the OIC’s appreciation to Pakistan and Egypt for successfully hosting the ministerial conferences on women.

WDO Executive Director Sarah Al Shoura highlighted the organization’s efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states and promote policies aimed at expanding women’s participation in education, economic development, and leadership.

President of Egypt’s National Council for Women, Amal Ammar, said the “prosperity of nations begins with investment in people, particularly women,” the APP reported.

Ammar stressed that women’s empowerment was rooted in Islamic values and called on OIC member states to deepen cooperation, exchange successful experiences, and ensure equal opportunities in education, employment, finance, technology, and leadership.

