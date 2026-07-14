Countries tighten travel rules as Ebola risk rises

GENEVA: ‌The World Health Organization on May 17 declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and said there was a high risk it could spread to neighboring countries.

The decision has prompted governments to step up travel-related containment measures. Here is a list of screening steps and travel restrictions announced by different countries and measures by airlines.

TRAVEL BANS/RESTRICTIONS

UNITED STATES

The US on July 13 said it was blocking American citizens in the DRC from returning to the United States on commercial flights, placing recent travelers on a “do-not-board” list until they have spent at least 21 days in a third country.

Washington has also banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan from entering the country.

CANADA

The Canadian government said on May 26 that residents from the DRC, ‌Uganda and South ‌Sudan would be banned from entering Canada for 90 days starting ‌May ⁠27.

JORDAN

The Jordanian government ⁠on May 19 suspended the entry of travelers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, according to the Jordanian state agency.

BAHRAIN

Bahrain said on May 19 it was suspending for 30 days the entry of foreign travelers arriving from South Sudan, the DRC and Uganda.

SCREENING AND QUARANTINE MEASURES

INDIA India has launched screening and surveillance measures at airports and other entry points, issued adviseries on precautions, and urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

THAILAND

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry said that from May 27 onwards passengers arriving ⁠from the DRC and Uganda would only be allowed to enter the ‌country through Suvarnabhumi Airport, where they will undergo screening.

Travelers from ‌or through those countries will be required to quarantine for at least 21 days if they do ‌not have symptoms, and will be referred to isolation for at least 21 days if they have ‌symptoms compatible with Ebola virus disease.

KENYA

The Kenyan Ministry of Health said on May 25 it had enhanced screening of travelers at high-risk points of entry.

ZAMBIA Zambia has stepped up screening and surveillance for Ebola after authorities ruled out two suspected cases.

NATIONS RESISTING RESTRICTIONS

EUROPEAN UNION

The EU’s Health Security Committee said on May 22 that ‌entry screenings were not necessary for passengers arriving from the DRC and Uganda, citing low risk to the population.

The US government on June ⁠9 called on European ⁠nations to follow Washington’s lead and impose travel restrictions on people who have recently been in Central African countries affected by the Ebola outbreak, in hopes of avoiding the spread of the virus during the soccer World Cup.

A European Commission spokesperson said there was no evidence that additional border measures were needed.

AIRLINE RESPONSE

KLM canceled flights to and from Entebbe airport near the Ugandan capital Kampala due to restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, the Dutch airline said on May 29. The carrier said it could no longer operate planned routes due to some countries’ travel and entry measures for people who recently traveled through Entebbe, including its crew.

Brussels Airlines said on June 1 the Ebola situation did not affect its flight schedule, but it had adapted the rosters of its long-haul crews because crew who had flown to the DRC or Uganda within the previous 21 days would be refused entry into the United States.