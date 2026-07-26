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Hope carries West Indies to 303-7 at lunch against Pakistan in first Test

Hope carries West Indies to 303-7 at lunch against Pakistan in first Test
Shai Hope of West Indies celebrates his half century during the 2nd day of 1st Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on July 26, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 26 July 2026 21:37
AP
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Hope carries West Indies to 303-7 at lunch against Pakistan in first Test

Hope carries West Indies to 303-7 at lunch against Pakistan in first Test
  • Pakistan’s seamers took four wickets in an extended session as play began half an hour early
  • Hope, dropped on 51 by Azan Awais at first slip, was unbeaten on 89 off 174 balls at the break
Updated 26 July 2026 21:37
AP
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TAROUBA: Shai Hope neared a century and led West Indies to 303-7 against Pakistan at lunch on the second day of the first test on Sunday.
Pakistan’s seamers took four wickets in an extended session as play began half an hour before its scheduled 10 a.m. start to make up for Saturday’s rain-hit day.

Hope, dropped on 51 by Azan Awais at first slip, was unbeaten on 89 off 174 balls at the break and Shamar Joseph added some quick runs.

Joseph smashed an unbeaten 23 with four boundaries and a monstrous six over long on off Pakistan’s most successful bowler Mohammad Abbas (3-63) as West Indies tail-enders counterattacked the second new ball.

Resuming on 194-3, Khurram Shahzad provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough when he found the outside edge of Kavem Hodge’s bat in his second over and Salman Agha grabbed one of his three catches in the slips.

Hodge added only one run to his overnight score of 83, but overall added 91 runs with Hope for the fourth-wicket stand which revived West Indies hopes of putting up a challenging first innings total.

Hope hit six fours and a six as he capitalized on a dropped chance which Awais wasted soon after the batter had completed his seventh test half century.

Justin Greaves (15) struck three boundaries before Mohammad Ali was duly rewarded for all his hard work when he induced an outside edge from a delivery that swung away from the right-hander and gave the medium fast bowler his first wicket of the innings.

Abbas, who was held back by captain Babar Azam until Pakistan took the second new ball, struck immediately by having captain Roston Chase caught behind for 10.

Topics: Pakistan West Indies match Test cricket

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