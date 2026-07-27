You are here

  • Home
  • Clashes erupt in Azad Kashmir’s Rawalakot as protesters march toward regional capital

Clashes erupt in Azad Kashmir’s Rawalakot as protesters march toward regional capital

Clashes erupt in Azad Kashmir’s Rawalakot as protesters march toward regional capital
Screengrab showing members of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) protesting in Azad Kashmir on July 27, 2026. (JAAC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5rs6

Updated 27 July 2026 20:08
Follow

Clashes erupt in Azad Kashmir’s Rawalakot as protesters march toward regional capital

Clashes erupt in Azad Kashmir’s Rawalakot as protesters march toward regional capital
  • Thousands of protesters, camped out on outskirts of Rawalakot, attempted to enter city on way to Muzaffarabad
  • The violence coincided with the first phase of general election in Mirpur division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir
Updated 27 July 2026 20:08
Usama Iqbal Khawaja
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Clashes erupted between police and law enforcers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Rawalakot city on Monday, eye witnesses said, as supporters of a recently banned civil rights group attempted to march toward the regional capital.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil rights movement banned by the authorities last month under anti-terrorism laws, has led protests in recent weeks that have caused clashes with law enforcers and led to around 30 deaths.

JAAC, which previously focused on economic and governance reforms, has shifted its attention to demanding the abolition of 12 Azad Kashmir assembly seats reserved for refugees. The group argues that these seats allow Pakistan’s mainstream political parties to influence government formation in AJK. Pakistani authorities deny this.

Thousands of JAAC supporters, who were camped out on the outskirts of Rawalakot, on Monday attempted to enter the city on their way to regional capital Muzaffarabad, leading to clashes with law enforcers. Video circulating online, which could not be independently verified, showed police tear-gassing the protesters.

“We are fighting for our rights. And we will move forward peacefully,” JAAC member Umar Nazir told supporters in Rawalakot.

There was no official comment on the clashes.

The violence coincided with the first phase of general election in the region’s Mirpur division.

The chief election commissioner last week announced general election in the region will be held in three phases from July 27 across different divisions, following weeks of unrest in the internationally disputed region administered by Pakistan.
JAAC boycotted the election.

The rights group’s campaign suffered a setback last month when the AJK Supreme Court observed that the reserved seats enjoy constitutional protection and cannot be abolished through executive or administrative action.

Topics: Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) JAAC Azad-Kashmir elections Kashmir elections

Latest updates

Lebanon awaits Trump-Netanyahu talks amid concern over Israeli withdrawal

Lebanon awaits Trump-Netanyahu talks amid concern over Israeli withdrawal

Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan expand health partnerships with new agreements

Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan expand health partnerships with new agreements

Two fuel tankers arrive at Baniyas refinery in Syria as authorities act to stabilize supplies

Two fuel tankers arrive at Baniyas refinery in Syria as authorities act to stabilize supplies

Yemeni Armed Forces warn Houthis against continued threats to Red Sea security

Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Taher Al Aqili meets with military commanders in Marib. (Saba)

UNESCO adds 6 MENA landmarks to World Heritage List

UNESCO adds 6 MENA landmarks to World Heritage List

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.