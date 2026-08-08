Seven militants, one army officer killed in operation in northwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Seven militants and a Pakistan Army officer were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the northwestern Hangu district, the military said on Saturday, the latest violence in an area that has seen a series of deadly militant attacks and security operations in recent weeks.

The operation was conducted on Friday following reports of militants in Hangu, where an attack on a police check post late last month killed several police personnel and was followed by intensified operations against suspected members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement, using a term the state employs for TTP militants.

“In desperation, Khwarij took refuge inside a mosque, blatantly disregarding the sanctity of the place of worship. In ensuing fire exchange, seven khwarij, belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khwarij were sent to hell.”

Pakistan refers to the TTP as “Fitna Al Khwarij,” while “khwarij” is the plural of the Arabic term Khariji, a label the government uses for members of the banned militant group.

The term originates from early Islamic history and is used for an extremist sect that rebelled against authority, declared other Muslims apostates and justified their killing.

Officials in Islamabad have also frequently accused Afghanistan and India of harboring and backing groups like the TTP, allegations denied by both Kabul and New Delhi.

ISPR said Captain Hamza Akram, a 27-year-old army officer from Narowal district, was killed during the intense exchange of fire while leading his troops in the operation.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who the military said had been involved in attacks against security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as the killing of civilians.

ISPR said a clearance operation was underway to find any other militants in the area and vowed to continue Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign.

Hangu, a district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the former tribal areas of Orakzai and Kurram, has witnessed repeated militant violence and security operations.

Last month, militants attacked the Khazana Banda police check post in the district, killing several police personnel and wounding more than two dozen others, according to police.

Earlier this month, security forces killed Amir Muawiya, who police described as the alleged mastermind of the check post attack and a key member of the TTP’s Kurram chapter.

