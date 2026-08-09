Modern farming technologies key to future of Saudi date sector, says official

Riyadh: The future of Saudi Arabia’s date sector is closely linked to wider adoption of modern agricultural technologies, mechanization and advanced irrigation systems that conserve water while maintaining production quality and volume, according to the CEO of the Buraidah International Dates Carnival.

Khaled Al-Naqidan, who is also secretary of the carnival’s higher committee, said farmers’ adoption of modern scientific palm-care practices had already helped boost productivity and improve the quality of dates, strengthening Qassim’s standing as a national model for palm cultivation and date production.

The Buraidah International Dates Carnival is showcasing Qassim’s growing importance as a major hub for palm cultivation and date production in Saudi Arabia.

The region accounts for around half of the Kingdom’s total date production, with about 11 million palm trees producing more than 580,000 tonnes annually, said Al-Naqidan.

The sector also contributes an estimated SR3.2 billion ($855 million) to Qassim’s economy each year and provides more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to a recent Saudi Press Agency report.

Al-Naqidan said Qassim’s strong performance in the sector is supported by the emirate, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and other agricultural bodies.

The region’s fertile soil, sufficient water resources and favorable farming conditions have also helped expand palm cultivation and raise production standards, he added.

The carnival markets more than 85 percent of the region’s sukkari dates, one of the most popular varieties in local and international markets for its quality, distinctive flavor and ease of storage and transport.

Qassim also produces a broad range of other varieties, including barhi, khalas, sagai and nabut saif. Saudi dates, valued for their quality and nutritional benefits, are increasingly sought after in domestic and international markets, helping drive exports to dozens of countries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has stepped up field inspections at the carnival to monitor the quality and safety of dates, with more than 19 teams working morning and evening shifts.

Badr Al-Harbi, director of the ministry’s Buraidah branch, said the teams are operating around the clock to ensure dates on display meet approved specifications and standards.

Inspectors are also taking random samples to check for pesticide residues and ensure compliance with food safety and quality requirements, helping protect farmers, traders and visitors throughout the event.

Organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates, the carnival runs through Oct. 15 and includes a range of activities, including a rural farm highlighting Qassim’s agricultural heritage and community events at the King Khalid Cultural Center.

The center has also introduced a mandatory electronic trading system through its Seasonal Markets platform to improve efficiency, transparency and transaction reliability at the carnival.

The platform formalizes contracts between farmers, marketers and buyers while creating a comprehensive database to support decision-making and safeguard stakeholders’ rights through a secure digital system.

With more than 37.6 million date palm trees, Saudi Arabia produces over 1.9 million tonnes of dates annually, meeting domestic demand and supporting exports to global markets.