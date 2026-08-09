You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli officials lay cornerstone for new settlement on Palestinian land near Jenin

Israeli officials lay cornerstone for new settlement on Palestinian land near Jenin

Israeli officials lay cornerstone for new settlement on Palestinian land near Jenin
Two Palestinian men crouch amid the rubble of shops and apartments demolished by Israeli forces in Arraba, near Jenin, on July 27, 2026. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfswu

Updated 09 August 2026 18:26
Arab News
Follow

Israeli officials lay cornerstone for new settlement on Palestinian land near Jenin

Israeli officials lay cornerstone for new settlement on Palestinian land near Jenin
  • Israeli ministers, lawmakers look to Emek Dotan settlement in Arraba
  • Project would restrict Palestinian access to agricultural land, Palestinian official says
Updated 09 August 2026 18:26
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Israeli ministers, members of the Knesset and other officials on Sunday laid the cornerstone for a new settlement, Emek Dotan, on land belonging to the Palestinian town of Arraba, southwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

Tareq Eghbariyeh, the Jenin Governorate’s settlement affairs official, told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that the project marked a significant escalation in Israeli settlement expansion and would further limit Palestinians’ access to their land.

He said the settlement appeared designed to create new facts on the ground and could increase pressure on Palestinian residents to leave their homes.

The project also violates international law, he said, and forms part of broader Israeli efforts to extend sovereignty over large areas of the West Bank, particularly in the north and in Jenin Governorate.

About 22 settler families attended the cornerstone-laying ceremony alongside ministers, lawmakers and other officials, Palestinian media reported. Their presence, Eghbariyeh said, underscored the project’s official political backing.

The planned settlement would be built in the Arraba area and surrounding plain, among the most fertile agricultural lands in the Jenin region, according to WAFA. Palestinian farmers depend on much of the area for cultivation and income.

The move comes amid intensified Israeli measures across the Jenin area, including land-seizure orders, the construction and expansion of military roads, land leveling, uprooting of trees, and the establishment or enlargement of settlement outposts and existing settlements.

In late July, Palestinian media reported that Israeli workers, protected by the army, began clearing and leveling land in the village of Faqqu’a, northeast of Jenin, to prepare the site for a new settlement outpost. The head of the village council told WAFA the work followed the construction of a military access road linking the site to the main road between Faqqu’a and the neighboring village of Arabuna.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities have issued a tender for 627 new housing units in the Kochav Yaakov settlement, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The project is planned on land in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, according to a tender published on Thursday by the Israel Land Authority.

The announcements follow broader settlement initiatives by Israel’s government. In July, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans for three settlements in Gaza and more than $400 million in funding for settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

Katz said he intended to establish three “Nahal” outposts in northern Gaza, referring to military communities that have historically preceded the creation of civilian settlements.

Smotrich, meanwhile, has announced about $431 million for dozens of new settlements in the West Bank. Israel’s Cabinet allocated the funds last month but did not initially disclose the decision because of anticipated US opposition, Israeli media reported.

Topics: Occupied West Bank Palestine

Related

Special Palestinians face mounting barriers to healthcare in West Bank as charities struggle to fill growing gap
Middle East

Palestinians face mounting barriers to healthcare in West Bank as charities struggle to fill growing gap

Israeli forces oversee new settlement outpost near Jenin
Middle East

Israeli forces oversee new settlement outpost near Jenin

Latest updates

Riyadh falcon auction sees strong demand

Second night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction saw two falcons sold for a total of SR201,000

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of lethal attacks, Odesa port damaged

Fire in southwestern Spain active as 470 moved to safety

Fire in southwestern Spain active as 470 moved to safety

Razane Jammal celebrates birthday with Instagram post

Razane Jammal celebrates birthday with Instagram post

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges up to 10,817

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges up to 10,817

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.