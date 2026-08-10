You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative
War on Gaza

Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative

Update Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative
A tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94df9

Updated 10 August 2026 21:47
Reuters
Follow

Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative

Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected an Israeli withdrawal until Hamas is “genuinely disarmed”
  • Board of Peace official says discussions with Israel are continuing
Updated 10 August 2026 21:47
Reuters
Follow

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan is still operative ​and discussions with Israel are continuing, a Board of Peace official said on Monday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected an Israeli withdrawal until the Palestinian militant group Hamas is “genuinely disarmed.”
Netanyahu on Sunday restated his rejection of the Gaza ‌plan in televised ‌remarks to his ​right-wing ‌government. ⁠The move ​came even as ⁠Israel’s military has effectively halted attacks in the territory under US pressure.
“The plan is very much still operative and advancing,” the official told Reuters.
“The process is based on implementation and verification on the ground. ⁠Discussions with Israel are continuing, ‌and the framework is ‌designed so that each ​stage only moves ‌forward once the required commitments have been ‌met,” the official said.
Trump announced last month that there had been a breakthrough in his plan to end the war, to which both ‌Israel and Hamas agreed, with Israeli forces withdrawing as Hamas disarms and ⁠an ⁠International Stabilization Force working with a new Palestinian police force to secure the enclave.
Complications have quickly surfaced with questions over the plan’s timeline.
“The roadmap is between the Board of Peace and Hamas, and discussions with Israel are continuing. Israel is not being asked to rely on trust or to make irreversible moves before verified ​steps are taken ​on the ground,” the official said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Trump board head
Middle East

Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Trump board head

Hamas wants US to pressure Israel on Gaza peace plan
Middle East

Hamas wants US to pressure Israel on Gaza peace plan

Latest updates

Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative

Gaza Board of Peace official says plan is still operative

Zelensky congratulates Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Makkah defense agreement

Zelensky congratulates Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Makkah defense agreement

ALTANFEETHI concludes participation in Como Cup 2026 in Italy

ALTANFEETHI concludes participation in Como Cup 2026 in Italy

Sports Boulevard launches $186m fund to develop Urban Wadi assets

Sports Boulevard launches $186m fund to develop Urban Wadi assets

Trump demands Iran pay compensation for war dead and wounded

Trump demands Iran pay compensation for war dead and wounded

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.