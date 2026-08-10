Israeli settler attack on Al-Mughayyir highlights surge in West Bank violence

RAMALLAH: Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, have attacked the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.

Amin Abu Aliya, the head of the Al-Mughayyir Village Council, said that settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the eastern plain area and local residents confronted the attackers.

Abu Aliya added that Israeli forces entered the village to provide protection for the settlers and detained two young men, Alaa and Hani Abu Aliya.

BACK GROUND Al-Mughayyir, along with surrounding villages and towns northeast of Ramallah, has been subjected to continued attacks by settlers, alongside ongoing raids by Israeli occupation forces.

The forces also fired tear gas, with no injuries reported.

Al-Mughayyir, along with surrounding villages and towns northeast of Ramallah, has been subjected to continued attacks by colonists, alongside ongoing raids by Israeli occupation forces.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and settlers carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their lands and property during July. Israeli forces carried out 1,458 of the attacks, while settlers carried out 798.

The commission said the attacks were concentrated in the governorates of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, with 260 attacks, followed by Nablus (247), Jenin (190), Bethlehem (185), and Hebron (170).

It said the figures demonstrated a clear relationship between military force and colonists’ violence, with the Israeli army providing protection, support and a permissive environment that enabled the expansion of such attacks and turned their consequences into an ongoing reality on the ground.

Israeli forces and settlers on Monday raided the areas of Khala’il Al-Louz and Abu Anjeem, southeast of Bethlehem.

A local source said that Israeli forces and settlers entered the two areas and deployed along the main road.

The raid coincided with a visit by a diplomatic delegation to Khala’il Al-Louz as part of a field tour organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to assess the general situation in Bethlehem Governorate.

Meanwhile, far-right Israeli Knesset member Zvi Sukkot on Monday entered Noor Al-Huda School in the Ras Shihada area of Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Governorate confirmed the action. The Knesset member filmed a video inside the premises, and placed signs bearing the word “closed” on the school’s doors.

The governorate added it was the second time he had entered the school, describing the move as an attempt to disrupt operations and force its closure.