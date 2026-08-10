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Syria opens international forum on education, innovation and employment in Damascus

Marwan Al-Halabi, Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister. (SANA)
Marwan Al-Halabi, Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister. (SANA)
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Updated 10 August 2026 22:21
SANA
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Syria opens international forum on education, innovation and employment in Damascus

Marwan Al-Halabi, Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister. (SANA)
  • Al-Halabi said that rapid advances in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and technology require a comprehensive reform of education and training systems based on skills development, innovation, foresight and competitiveness
  • Country needs an economy that invests in people, says higher eduction minister
Updated 10 August 2026 22:21
SANA
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DAMASCUS: The International Forum on Education and Innovation opened in Damascus on Monday, bringing together officials and experts to discuss the future of education, innovation and workforce development.

The forum is organized by the Economic Group for Promoting International Investments, in cooperation with the Syrian Computer Society, and is attended by Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Marwan Al-Halabi and Education Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Turko.

Al-Halabi said that rapid advances in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and technology require a comprehensive reform of education and training systems based on skills development, innovation, foresight and competitiveness.

FASTFACTS

• The forum, which runs until Wednesday, aims to strengthen academic partnerships, exchange expertise and showcase leading initiatives.

• It seeks to support the development of education systems, advance sustainable development goals and build scientific cooperation networks

He added that the government is seeking to engage with Syrian talents and expertise at home and abroad, welcoming serious initiatives to attract them, as Syrian minds represent a national asset.

Their return and participation in rebuilding the scientific and economic sectors is a national priority, he said.

“Syria, which we are rebuilding today, needs an economy that invests in people, education that invests in the future, investment that believes in science and science that translates into production,” Al-Halabi said.

Turko said that education is the foundation for development and innovation across all fields in Syria.

He added that the ministry’s strategy focuses on developing curricula that encourage innovation and building strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, including the Excellence and Creativity Authority, to identify and support young inventors and outstanding students.

“During the reconstruction phase, we are in greater need of out-of-the-box solutions as we face a major responsibility toward our people across all sectors,” Turko said.

The forum, which runs until Wednesday, aims to examine the future of education, explore opportunities for innovation, strengthen international academic partnerships, exchange expertise and showcase leading initiatives.

It also seeks to support the development of education systems, advance sustainable development goals and build scientific cooperation networks.

 

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria

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