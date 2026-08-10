You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients

Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients

Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients
1 / 2
The initiative brings together nonprofit, government and private-sector partners. (SPA)
Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients
2 / 2
The initiative brings together nonprofit, government and private-sector partners. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/psacv

Updated 10 August 2026 16:17
SPA
Follow

Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients

Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients
  • Aims to improve beneficiaries’ quality of life and establish an integrated model combining healthcare with humanitarian impact
Updated 10 August 2026 16:17
SPA
Follow

MAKKAH: The Moafa community health initiative was recently launched in Makkah to provide treatment and cataract surgery for residents and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques.

It aims to improve beneficiaries’ quality of life and establish an integrated model combining healthcare with humanitarian impact.

The initiative brings together nonprofit, government and private-sector partners. Its launch ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Hajj and Umrah Performers Association in Makkah, coinciding with International Ophthalmologist Day.

The ceremony outlined the initiative’s vision and objectives, including providing cataract treatment and surgery for up to 1,000 people.

It also highlighted the roles of participating entities and the initiative’s expected impact, alongside visual and informational presentations documenting beneficiaries’ experiences and highlighting the importance of cooperation among supporters, enablers, the managing entity and medical teams.

Participating partners said the Moafa initiative represents a model of integrated community action that puts beneficiaries at the center of its efforts, translating contributions into measurable healthcare outcomes while preserving their dignity.

The initiative will begin its next phase by targeting its first 100 beneficiaries before working toward its overall goal of reaching 1,000.

Topics: Moafa community health initiative International Ophthalmologist Day

Related

A Somali patient undergoes free cataract surgery at Al Nuur eye Hospital in Mogadishu, on February 16, 2015. (AFP)
World

94 million need cataract surgery, but access lacking: WHO

UAE-based foundation organizes free ‘cataract caravans’ in Philippines
World

UAE-based foundation organizes free ‘cataract caravans’ in Philippines

Latest updates

Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients

Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients

Ferrari Monza among £8m of supercars seized in London crackdown

Ferrari Monza among £8m of supercars seized in London crackdown

Al-Shuaiba beaches emerge as kitesurfing hub for Makkah’s adventurous youth

Al-Shuaiba beaches emerge as kitesurfing hub for Makkah’s adventurous youth

Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh dies at 67 in Cairo

Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh dies at 67 in Cairo

Lebanon files new suit against ex-central bank chief: judicial official

Lebanon files new suit against ex-central bank chief: judicial official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.