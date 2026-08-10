Makkah initiative to treat 1,000 cataract patients

MAKKAH: The Moafa community health initiative was recently launched in Makkah to provide treatment and cataract surgery for residents and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques.

It aims to improve beneficiaries’ quality of life and establish an integrated model combining healthcare with humanitarian impact.

The initiative brings together nonprofit, government and private-sector partners. Its launch ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Hajj and Umrah Performers Association in Makkah, coinciding with International Ophthalmologist Day.

The ceremony outlined the initiative’s vision and objectives, including providing cataract treatment and surgery for up to 1,000 people.

It also highlighted the roles of participating entities and the initiative’s expected impact, alongside visual and informational presentations documenting beneficiaries’ experiences and highlighting the importance of cooperation among supporters, enablers, the managing entity and medical teams.

Participating partners said the Moafa initiative represents a model of integrated community action that puts beneficiaries at the center of its efforts, translating contributions into measurable healthcare outcomes while preserving their dignity.

The initiative will begin its next phase by targeting its first 100 beneficiaries before working toward its overall goal of reaching 1,000.