You are here

  • Home
  • Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo
A health worker in protective gear looks on at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, Congo on Aug. 10, 2026. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhher

Updated 11 August 2026 12:00
Reuters
Follow

Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Current outbreak uses Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccines or treatments
  • Delayed detection, conflict ‌and ⁠strained health services ⁠have helped the virus spread more rapidly than in previous outbreaks
Updated 11 August 2026 12:00
Reuters
Follow

DAKAR: Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that confirmed Ebola deaths had reached 2,011, the latest grim milestone in what health officials have described as the fastest-spreading outbreak on record.
The latest data from Congo’s public health institute, seen by Reuters, also ‌reported 4,381 ‌confirmed cases across five provinces.
Delayed detection, conflict ‌and ⁠strained health services ⁠have helped the virus spread more rapidly than in previous outbreaks.
The current outbreak, Congo’s 17th, is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.
The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak, which has also led to cases in neighboring Uganda, a ⁠public health emergency of international concern.
A study ‌published last month in the ‌journal Science found that transmission may have begun in January or ‌earlier in Ituri province, identifying more than 500 suspected ‌cases between mid-January and May 15.
Shortages of medical supplies and insecurity in affected areas have complicated efforts to trace contacts, isolate patients and curb transmission.
The Congolese government data shows that only West Africa’s 2014 ‌to 2016 Ebola outbreak was bigger, with 28,616 cases and 11,310 deaths recorded across ⁠Guinea, Liberia ⁠and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization.
It took nearly five months from the declaration of that outbreak to hit 1,000 deaths, whereas Congo’s current outbreak has hit 2,000 deaths in less than three months.
In an Ebola outbreak in Congo from 2018 to 2020, it took a little over 12 months to hit 2,000 deaths.
In the current outbreak, deaths have jumped from 1,000 to 2,000 in less than a month, further underscoring how quickly the virus is spreading.

Topics: Ebola DR Congo

Related

WHO urges Ervebo vaccine trial in DR Congo Ebola outbreak
World

WHO urges Ervebo vaccine trial in DR Congo Ebola outbreak

One man works to slow the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history, and he’s doing it unpaid
World

One man works to slow the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history, and he’s doing it unpaid

Latest updates

Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Ebola deaths surpass 2,000 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Saudi EXIM boosts credit facilities by 17% to $7.3bn in H1 

Saudi EXIM boosts credit facilities by 17% to $7.3bn in H1 

Al-Nassr unveil new ‘horizon’-inspired away kit

Al-Nassr unveil new ‘horizon’-inspired away kit

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death

Syria court sentences in absentia ousted ruler Bashar Assad to death

Egypt plans first tax sukuk issuance in FY2026/27 with tax-exempt returns 

Egypt plans first tax sukuk issuance in FY2026/27 with tax-exempt returns 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.