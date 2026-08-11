Indonesian designers to join Saudi fashion expo in September

JAKARTA: Ten Indonesian designers and fashion companies will represent the country at the Saudi Fashiontex Expo in Jeddah next month, as they seek to tap into the Kingdom’s booming $18 billion-plus clothing market.

Thousands of international visitors are expected to join the Fourth Saudi Fashiontex Expo from Sept. 24-27, which will feature hundreds of exhibitors from at least two dozen countries.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade has curated a group of 10 fashion companies to take part in the upcoming Saudi expo, following a selection process that involved more than 180 brands from across the country.

“Saudi Arabia is a potential market for high-quality fashion products, including modest fashion — one of the sectors where Indonesia excels,” the ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia ranked first globally in the modest fashion sector, according to the 2025/26 State of the Global Islamic Economy Report, in which Saudi Arabia is identified as the third-largest modest fashion consumer market, just behind Iran and Turkiye.

GMI Research, an Irish market research and consulting firm, estimated that the Saudi apparel market was worth about $18.3 billion in 2024, largely driven by rising purchasing power, supportive government policies and people younger than 30 making up more than half of the population, leading to a growing demand for contemporary fashion.

The Kingdom’s fashion market is forecast to reach $40 billion by 2029, according to the State of Fashion in Saudi Arabia 2025 report issued by the Saudi Fashion Commission.

Indonesia has been targeting the Saudi market to expand its modest fashion exports in recent years, with the government supporting the industry’s growth through trade roadshows and by facilitating networking opportunities with potential foreign partners.

Zulvri Yenni, Indonesia’s trade attache in Riyadh, said the Saudi Fashiontex Expo will also be an opportunity for Indonesian companies to join economic forums and business-matching sessions.

“We are optimistic that Indonesia’s participation will further strengthen our fashion products while also opening up opportunities for trade and sustainable business collaborations,” she added.

“We will continue to open up promotion opportunities for trade so that more Indonesian products can enter the global market.”