Pakistan army says 5 militants killed during counterterror operation in southwest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed five militants in the southwestern Balochistan province this week in a counterterror operation, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday, vowing to eliminate “foreign-sponsored terrorism” from the country.

Pakistani security forces have been battling separatist militants in Balochistan for decades. Islamabad accuses New Delhi of supporting these militant groups that operate from the province, referring to them as “Fitna Al-Hindustan” [Turmoil from India]. India denies the allegations.

The latest counterterror operation took place in the southwestern Panjgur district on Aug. 10, the military’s media wing said. The operation was executed as part of a “relentless, ongoing counter-terrorism campaign” dedicated to eliminating Indian-sponsored proxies and restoring peace in the region, it added.

“In addition to neutralizing the five hostile elements, operational teams recovered and destroyed a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on site, followed immediately by sanitization operations to clear any remaining threats in the area,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR vowed that Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at “full pace” to eliminate foreign-sponsored militants from the country.

Pakistani forces have increased their counterterror operations against militants in Balochistan amid a spike surge in attacks in recent months. The army said on Sunday that security forces killed 15 suspected militants in intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

Last month, separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched coordinated attacks in Balochistan, prompting the security forces to launch a joint anti-militancy campaign involving the army, paramilitary forces and police.

Militant groups such as the BLA accuse the federal government and the security forces of denying locals a share in the province’s mineral resources. Islamabad denies the allegations and points to several infrastructure development and livelihood projects launched for the residents of the province.

Apart from India, Pakistan also blames Afghanistan for facilitating militant attacks on its soil. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring militant outfits that operate in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces in sanctuaries. Kabul denies the allegations.



