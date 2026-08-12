Pakistan says working to bring US, Iran back to negotiating table

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is working to revive negotiations between the United States and Iran and prevent efforts to derail the peace process, the foreign office said on Wednesday, as Islamabad continues its diplomatic push to end months of conflict between the two countries.

Pakistan has played a key mediating role in the US-Iran conflict since it began in February. It brokered a ceasefire between the two sides in April and hosted the first round of direct peace talks between them later that month.

Those efforts culminated in an interim peace framework known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which gave Washington and Tehran 60 days to address outstanding differences and work toward a final settlement.

The diplomatic process was disrupted when hostilities resumed last month after Washington accused Tehran of attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Pakistan is making all-out efforts to bring the two parties to the negotiating table, Islamabad and MOU, and pave the way for peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said during a weekly press briefing.

“Pakistan will continue to offset spoilers using direct and indirect channels and enable continuation of constructive dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues,” he added, without identifying any country or actor he considered a spoiler.

Andrabi said Pakistan remained engaged alongside other Muslim states in efforts to resolve the crisis in the Middle East and Gulf.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid Islamabad’s push to broker peace between Washington and Tehran.

Naqvi discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues with the Iranian leaders and briefed them on Islamabad’s new defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Islamabad has said the agreement is defensive in nature and not directed against any country.

It has also repeatedly called on all sides in the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region to exercise restraint, stressing that dialogue remains the only viable path to preventing a wider regional conflagration.

