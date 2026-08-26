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Children return to Gaza after medical treatment in Jordanian hospitals

Children return to Gaza after medical treatment in Jordanian hospitals
Jordan pledged in March to provide healthcare for 2,000 children from Gaza. (JNA)
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Updated 26 August 2026 20:11
Arab News
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Children return to Gaza after medical treatment in Jordanian hospitals

Children return to Gaza after medical treatment in Jordanian hospitals
  • Jordan pledged in March to provide healthcare for 2,000 children from Gaza
Updated 26 August 2026 20:11
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Jordanian authorities on Wednesday announced the return of 20 Palestinian children with 48 family members to the Gaza Strip after they received treatment in Jordanian hospitals as part of the country’s medical initiative.

Jordan pledged in March to provide healthcare for 2,000 children from Gaza. The Jordanian Armed Forces is responsible for evacuating the children from Gaza in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Authorities said the group was returning to Gaza after treatment in line with Jordan’s commitment to prevent Palestinians being displaced from their land.

Jordan has been at the forefront of efforts to provide Palestinians in Gaza with humanitarian aid and food supplies through aid convoys and airdrops, since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023. Medical teams associated with the Jordanian military operate two field hospitals in the Palestinian coastal territory: One in southern Gaza and the other in Gaza City in the north.

The death toll from the Israeli war in Gaza rose to 73,431 this week, with 174,437 people injured since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Topics: War on Gaza Jordan

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