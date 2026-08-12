Iranian state media says Pakistan interior minister briefed Tehran on Makkah defense pact

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed Iranian leaders on Islamabad’s new defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye during a visit to Tehran and delivered a message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

The disclosure provides new details about Naqvi’s meetings with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, which came as Islamabad seeks to mediate an end to renewed Iran-US hostilities. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement last week, pledging to treat an attack on one member as an attack on all.

“Pakistani Interior Minister delivered a special and important message related to ongoing situation in the region from Prime Minister Shehbaz and his Field Marshal to Iranian leadership,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“He also briefed about the recent Pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and took them into confidence.”

IRNA said Naqvi was assisting Munir in regional peace efforts and that the Pakistani military chief remained in contact with Gulf countries, Iran and senior US officials.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday amid tensions between Washington and Tehran and met Pezeshkian, Araghchi and Petroleum Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

During his meeting with Pezeshkian, the Iranian president stressed the need to deepen ties with Pakistan across political, economic, trade, cultural and security fields.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to further deepen its relations with Pakistan in all areas of interest to the two countries and to pave the way for the development of joint cooperation,” IRNA quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

Naqvi separately met Araghchi, with IRNA saying the two discussed “key diplomatic issues and bilateral relations.”

The new Makkah agreement was signed on Aug. 7 by Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Pakistan has said the pact is defensive, is not directed against any particular country and is open to other states. Türkiye has similarly said the arrangement is not aimed at Iran.

Pakistan has played a key mediating role between the United States and Iran since their conflict began in February, brokering ceasefires and hosting direct talks between the two sides as Islamabad seeks to prevent a wider regional war.

It has repeatedly called for restraint and said dialogue remains the only viable route to resolving the conflict.