You are here

  • Home
  • Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine

Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine
A Russian military officer was killed in a bomb attack on Thursday in Russian-annexed Crimea, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assassinating him on behalf of Ukrainian special services, the regional governor said. (X/@TGEThGlobalEye)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ry7cv

Updated 13 August 2026 15:57
Reuters
Follow

Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine

Bomb kills Russian military officer in Crimea; reports name him as defector from Ukraine
  • Several unofficial Russian Telegram channels ‌named the ‌victim as Robert Shageyev
  • The attack took ‌place in Sevastopol, the biggest city in Ukraine
Updated 13 August 2026 15:57
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: A Russian military officer was killed in a bomb attack on Thursday in Russian-annexed Crimea, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assassinating him on behalf of Ukrainian special services, the regional governor said.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Several unofficial Russian Telegram channels ‌named the ‌victim as Robert Shageyev, whom ‌they ⁠described as a former ⁠Ukrainian naval officer who switched allegiance to Russia during Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
They said he had been commanding the Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia at the time. Myrotvorets, an ⁠unofficial Ukrainian website that provides ‌a database of ‌people described as war criminals or traitors, ‌said Shageyev had been “liquidated.”
The attack took ‌place in Sevastopol, the biggest city in Ukraine. The regional governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, did not identify the victim or the suspect.
State ‌news agency TASS quoted the FSB security service as ⁠saying the ⁠arrested woman was a Russian national.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for a string of previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to Moscow’s war effort. Ukrainian sources have claimed responsibility in some cases, while denying others.
Separately, Razvozhayev said five people were killed in Sevastopol overnight during an operation to dispose of an explosive device.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea bomb attack

Related

A serviceman in Russian-held Crimea shoots fellow soldiers and civilians, killing 4
World

A serviceman in Russian-held Crimea shoots fellow soldiers and civilians, killing 4

1 killed in attack on Crimea as Putin and Zelensky hold separate Trump calls
World

1 killed in attack on Crimea as Putin and Zelensky hold separate Trump calls

Latest updates

German police: suspicious object on rail tracks did not contain explosives

German police: suspicious object on rail tracks did not contain explosives

Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah’s disarmament, official says

Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah’s disarmament, official says

Taif’s historic markets: A living heritage of traditional crafts

Taif’s historic markets: A living heritage of traditional crafts

Israel reopens historic settlement in north West Bank

Israel reopens historic settlement in north West Bank

REVIEW: ‘The Last House’ — early potential is wasted in this sci-fi horror flop

REVIEW: ‘The Last House’ — early potential is wasted in this sci-fi horror flop

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.