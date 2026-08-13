Lebanon PM says X account hacked after post condemning Israeli actions deleted

LONDON: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday that his X account had been hacked after a statement accusing Israel of serious violations of international law in southern Lebanon was deleted.

“I am republishing what I wrote yesterday after it became clear to me that someone had managed to access my account to delete it,” Salam said.

In the statement, originally posted on X on Wednesday, Salam accused Israel of carrying out attacks, incursions and systematic destruction in Mansouri, Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Kfar Tibnit and other villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

أعيد نشر ما كتبته بالأمس بعدما تبين لي ان هنالك من تمكن من الدخول إلى حسابي لحذفه:

إنّ ما تقوم به إسرائيل في المنصوري وزوطر الشرقية وكفرتبنيت وغيرها من القرى والبلدات الجنوبية، من اعتداءات وتوغلات وعمليات جرف وتدمير ممنهج للمنازل والأحياء السكنية والبنى التحتية والمقار الحكومية… — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) August 13, 2026

He said the actions included the bulldozing and destruction of homes, residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, government buildings and places of worship, describing them as a “serious violation” of international and international humanitarian law.

Salam also rejected claims that the destruction was justified by the presence of military facilities in the targeted areas.

“The assertion that villages and towns, with their homes, neighborhoods, government buildings, public facilities, places of worship and infrastructure, are all ‘military facilities’ is untenable by any logic,” he said.

Such claims, he added, could not justify destroying communities, displacing their residents or preventing them from returning.

“Lebanon’s sovereignty and the security of its people, as well as the right of southerners to return to their land and rebuild their villages, are not matters open to negotiation,” Salam said.