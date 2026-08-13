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Lebanon PM says X account hacked after post condemning Israeli actions deleted

Lebanon PM says X account hacked after post condemning Israeli actions deleted
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. (File/AFP)
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Updated 13 August 2026 16:38
Arab News
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Lebanon PM says X account hacked after post condemning Israeli actions deleted

Lebanon PM says X account hacked after post condemning Israeli actions deleted
  • Prime Minister Nawaf Salam accused Israel of carrying out attacks, incursions and systematic destruction in southern Lebanon
Updated 13 August 2026 16:38
Arab News
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LONDON: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday that his X account had been hacked after a statement accusing Israel of serious violations of international law in southern Lebanon was deleted.

“I am republishing what I wrote yesterday after it became clear to me that someone had managed to access my account to delete it,” Salam said.

In the statement, originally posted on X on Wednesday, Salam accused Israel of carrying out attacks, incursions and systematic destruction in Mansouri, Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Kfar Tibnit and other villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

 

He said the actions included the bulldozing and destruction of homes, residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, government buildings and places of worship, describing them as a “serious violation” of international and international humanitarian law.

Salam also rejected claims that the destruction was justified by the presence of military facilities in the targeted areas.

“The assertion that villages and towns, with their homes, neighborhoods, government buildings, public facilities, places of worship and infrastructure, are all ‘military facilities’ is untenable by any logic,” he said.

Such claims, he added, could not justify destroying communities, displacing their residents or preventing them from returning.

“Lebanon’s sovereignty and the security of its people, as well as the right of southerners to return to their land and rebuild their villages, are not matters open to negotiation,” Salam said.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

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