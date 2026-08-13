Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian in southern Gaza, medics say

LONDON: An Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and wounded several others on Thursday in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

Nasser Hospital received the body of the person killed and several wounded after an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle carrying two people near the Palestinian Red Crescent Society building in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The strike occurred amid continued Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.

Since the ceasefire began, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,260 Palestinians and wounded more than 4,150 others, while 808 bodies have been recovered, according to the local health authority.

The reported violence follows a warning from UN experts, who on Aug. 10 condemned what they described as a sharp escalation of attacks on Palestinian civilians across the occupied Palestinian territories during July.

In Gaza alone, Israeli forces killed about 160 Palestinians in July, including women, children and older people, the experts said.

They said that most of the killings occurred in densely populated displacement areas, including Al-Mawasi, and away from what Israel calls the “yellow line.”

The experts also said that the continued westward expansion of the “yellow line,” construction of a 23-km barrier along it and the systematic demolition of residential buildings were reshaping Gaza’s geography through force and displacement.

The “yellow line” is the Israeli military’s ceasefire-era demarcation line inside Gaza. It marks territory where Israeli forces remain deployed.

In addition, the UN experts warned that food aid was still not entering Gaza freely and said goods brought in through commercial channels were often ultra-processed and inadequate both nutritionally and culturally.