UN refugee chief assesses recovery programs for returnees in Idlib

IDLIB: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih visited Maarat Al-Numan in southern Idlib, reviewing recovery programs and services to support thousands of families returning to the area.

Salih met with UN agencies implementing support programs and discussed ways to improve basic services and infrastructure to help returning families rebuild their lives.

During a visit to the city’s Real Estate Registry Department, Salih reviewed property documentation services for returnees and efforts to safeguard property rights, which local officials said were important for facilitating safe and sustainable returns.

Abdul Qader Al-Youssef, director of the International Cooperation Directorate in Idlib governorate, said that the visit highlighted the need to link humanitarian assistance with longer-term recovery programs.

He said property documentation, basic services and infrastructure rehabilitation were among the priorities for communities receiving returnees across Idlib Governorate.

“The aim of the visit was to directly assess the state of services in the governorate and prepare infrastructure in areas of return,” Al-Youssef said, adding that UNHCR had pledged further support to help accelerate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of residents.

Kifah Jaafar, director of the Maarat Al-Numan area, said thousands of families had returned in recent months, increasing pressure on infrastructure, water, electricity, healthcare and education services.

The delegation also reviewed efforts to digitize property records and streamline services at the Real Estate Registry Department.

Salih later visited the Maarat Al-Numan Museum, where he inspected damage sustained over recent years as part of efforts to develop a rehabilitation plan.

Abdul Salam Hammo, director of the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Maarat Al-Numan, said the museum, one of the area’s most important cultural landmarks, needed restoration support to resume its role as a cultural and tourist center.

The visit followed talks on Tuesday between Salih and Idlib Gov. Mohammed Abdul Rahman to expand cooperation on humanitarian and service projects, including efforts to improve conditions for families in shelters and camps and to support their voluntary and dignified return.

President Ahmad Al-Sharaa received the UN high commissioner and his accompanying delegation at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Monday, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between Syria and UNHCR, as well as on supporting efforts related to the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees, as well as early recovery and livelihood projects.