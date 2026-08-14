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Abdoulaye Kane meets Badr Medkouri in the heavyweight main event at PFL Africa in Morocco

Abdoulaye Kane meets Badr Medkouri in the heavyweight main event at PFL Africa in Morocco
PFL Africa returns to Morocco on Aug. 10 at Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca. (Supplied)
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Updated 14 August 2026 10:40
Ali Khaled
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Abdoulaye Kane meets Badr Medkouri in the heavyweight main event at PFL Africa in Morocco

Abdoulaye Kane meets Badr Medkouri in the heavyweight main event at PFL Africa in Morocco
  • 6 semifinals in bantamweight, welterweight and lightweight divisions will headline PFL Africa in Casablanca on Oct. 10
Updated 14 August 2026 10:40
Ali Khaled
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CASABLANCA, MOROCCO: The Professional Fighters League has announced the six semifinal matchups, and heavyweight main event for PFL Africa: Morocco on Oct. 10, as the league’s continental tournament reaches its penultimate round across the bantamweight, welterweight and lightweight divisions.

Winners from each bout will advance to the PFL Africa Finals later this year. The event will take place at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, with the PFL hosting Morocco’s biggest-ever MMA event.

In the headlining bout, Senegal and Morocco go head-to-head, as Abdoulaye Kane meets Badr “Dastan” Medkouri in a heavyweight showdown.

Senegal’s Kane has won all five of his wins by stoppage, with four knockouts and one submission. Medkouri has eight knockouts in nine career victories, and will look to win in front of a hometown crowd.

The co-main event will see a bantamweight semifinal, as unbeaten Algerian-Canadian Karim “The Kryptonian” Henniene faces Nigeria’s Raphael Uchegbu.

Henniene is riding the momentum of a first-round submission win at PFL Africa: Nigeria in June. It was on the same card that Uchegbu announced his arrival to the promotion with a dominant unanimous decision win.

The other bantamweight semifinal clash between Liberia’s Dwight Joseph and Angola’s Boule Godogo will kick off the main card.

Welterweight action sees two semifinals, with Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca taking on South Africa’s Peace Nguphane, and Guinea-Bissau’s Rivaldo Pereira squaring off against Nigeria’s David Samuel.

The lightweight tournament narrows to its final four with an all-Nigerian semifinal between Patrick Ocheme and Cornel Thompson, alongside Senegal’s Demba Seck against Chad’s Hussain Al-Kurdi.

Algeria, Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Chad, Liberia, and Morocco are represented across the semifinal round, reflecting the continental scope of PFL Africa’s tournament format.

The Moroccan card marks the PFL’s first event in North Africa and continues the league’s continental rollout under General Manager Elias Schulze, who added: “We’re looking to go to all four corners of the continent.”

Topics: Mixed martial arts PFL Africa

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