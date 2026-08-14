MBC Studios showcases stars of Saudi series ‘Ahmar Wala Abyad’ for exclusive premiere

RIYADH: MBC Studios hosted an exclusive premiere on Thursday of the first episode of the Saudi Arabia series “Ahmar Wala Abyad,” with the cast and creative team behind the show.

The event offered an early look at the eight-episode drama, which explores family tensions, ambition and betrayal through a fast-paced storyline.

Speaking to Arab News at the premiere, director Munir Al-Zoubi said the shorter format reflects changing viewing habits, particularly as audiences increasingly consume drama on mobile phones and streaming platforms.

“Nowadays, drama is available through mobile phones and applications,” Al-Zoubi said. “A viewer could be at the airport, traveling, pick up their phone and watch an episode. The audience now wants something fast.”

He said the eight-episode format allows the story to move more quickly while giving greater weight to individual scenes.

“If someone is at the airport, they could watch two episodes, then watch another two on the plane. They could watch four out of eight episodes,” he said.

Al-Zoubi added that the condensed format left little room for error and required greater attention to each scene and performance.

“When you have eight episodes, every scene has to be carefully worked on and studied,” he said. “There is no room for mistakes because everything is calculated.”

Actress Asayel Mohammed, who plays Anoud, said the shorter format also demands greater concentration from viewers.

“Short series have more events happening one after another,” Mohammed told Arab News. “You have to stay much more focused because there are so many events and details to pay attention to.”

She added that viewers might find themselves returning to certain scenes to pick up on details they initially missed.

For actor Fahad Albutairi, the series presented a different kind of challenge. Best known for his comedy work, Albutairi said the role was among the most demanding of his career.

“This is my second dramatic role, but I think it is one of the most difficult roles I have played in my life, whether comedy or drama,” he said.

He described his character as complex and hypocritical, requiring him to portray several sides of the same person.

“Because he is a hypocrite, he has multiple faces, so you have to master all of these different sides,” Albutairi said.

Actress Rana Jibran described her character as strong, intelligent and playful, and said she was drawn to the role because it differed from her own personality.

“I love characters that are not like me,” Jibran said. “I really enjoy them.”

She also welcomed the format, saying she had developed a preference for shorter productions.

“For me, the fact that it is eight episodes is an advantage,” she said. “You get to see the whole story in eight episodes. For me, it is a really great experience.”

The premiere brought together the cast and creative team ahead of the series’ wider release, as shorter-format productions gain traction within Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding entertainment industry.