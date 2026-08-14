You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener

Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener

Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener
Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury during the second day of a warm-up match ahead of next week’s first Test against England. (AFP/ File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2x8m3

Updated 14 August 2026 21:56
AFP
Follow

Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener

Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener
  • A Pakistan spokesman said Babar will take no further part in the fixture
  • Pakistan made 238 in reply to the PCC team’s first-innings 305
Updated 14 August 2026 21:56
AFP
Follow

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury during the second day of a warm-up match ahead of next week’s first Test against England.
Babar was forced to retire hurt on five during Friday’s second day of three against a Professional County Club Select XI after being hit on the right hand.
A Pakistan spokesman said Babar will take no further part in the fixture, but added: “Babar will participate in Pakistan team’s practice session on Monday at Headingley Cricket Ground.”
The first of a three-Test series against England begins at Headingley on Wednesday, with top-order batsman Babar having led Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in a two-match clash away to the West Indies earlier this month.
Pakistan made 238 in reply to the PCC team’s first-innings 305, with England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking 4-76 and 17-year-old Manny Lumsden 2-24 at the Beckenham ground in Kent, southeast England.
England opening batsman Emilio Gay, meanwhile, is set to arrive at Headingley on the back of a pair, having made his second nought of the match.
Gay, looking to prove his fitness after suffering a shoulder injury playing for Durham in the One-Day Cup last week, faced just seven balls Friday in an innings that ended when he edged behind off Mohammad Ali.
The PCC side were 128-3 in their second innings at stumps, a lead of 195 runs.

Topics: Pakistan Babar Azam England

Related

Babar century drought in tests continues as West Indies fights back in 2nd test against Pakistan
Pakistan

Babar century drought in tests continues as West Indies fights back in 2nd test against Pakistan

Shafique and Babar Azam put Pakistan on top in 2nd cricket test against West Indies
Pakistan

Shafique and Babar Azam put Pakistan on top in 2nd cricket test against West Indies

Latest updates

British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, dies in Tour of Portugal crash

British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, dies in Tour of Portugal crash

Zelensky spoke with Egypt’s al El-Sisi about food security threat from Russian strikes

Zelensky spoke with Egypt’s al El-Sisi about food security threat from Russian strikes

‘It’s a performance’: Qusra mayor slams Israeli response to break settler siege

‘It’s a performance’: Qusra mayor slams Israeli response to break settler siege

Saudi accounting body refers firm to Public Prosecution for unlicensed practice

Saudi accounting body refers firm to Public Prosecution for unlicensed practice

Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya

Migrant charity says 11 bodies spotted in sea off Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.