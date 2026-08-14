Pakistan captain Babar in injury scare ahead of England opener

LONDON: Pakistan captain Babar Azam suffered an injury during the second day of a warm-up match ahead of next week’s first Test against England.

Babar was forced to retire hurt on five during Friday’s second day of three against a Professional County Club Select XI after being hit on the right hand.

A Pakistan spokesman said Babar will take no further part in the fixture, but added: “Babar will participate in Pakistan team’s practice session on Monday at Headingley Cricket Ground.”

The first of a three-Test series against England begins at Headingley on Wednesday, with top-order batsman Babar having led Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in a two-match clash away to the West Indies earlier this month.

Pakistan made 238 in reply to the PCC team’s first-innings 305, with England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking 4-76 and 17-year-old Manny Lumsden 2-24 at the Beckenham ground in Kent, southeast England.

England opening batsman Emilio Gay, meanwhile, is set to arrive at Headingley on the back of a pair, having made his second nought of the match.

Gay, looking to prove his fitness after suffering a shoulder injury playing for Durham in the One-Day Cup last week, faced just seven balls Friday in an innings that ended when he edged behind off Mohammad Ali.

The PCC side were 128-3 in their second innings at stumps, a lead of 195 runs.