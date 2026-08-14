Lebanon’s creative talent suffers as regional war drags on

BEIRUT: For decades, the Gulf served as the center of gravity for much of Lebanon’s creative talent, with swaths of designers and marketing executives flocking to its cities to find clients or ​relying on its foundations and cultural centers for funding.

But with regional economies now under pressure from a nearly six-month-old regional war, Lebanese creatives say financing and work opportunities are drying up.

Uncertainty linked to the conflict has prompted Gulf-based clients to postpone projects, reduce budgets and slow payments, leading to layoffs and income declines, said Lebanese professionals in advertising, branding and communications.







Co-founder and CEO of 'Creative Space Beirut', Sarah Hermez, gestures as she speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon, July 28, 2026. (REUTERS)



Fashion school Creative Space Beirut, or CSB, relied on donations and partnerships with individuals and institutions in the Gulf to keep its courses free for underprivileged students.

CSB hoped those avenues could yield $500,000 this year, but its co-founder and CEO Sarah Hermez said the regional war meant Gulf-based donors went into “survival mode” and that many “promises weren’t able to be met.”

Donors were unable to renew contributions or had to downsize them significantly, ‌Hermez said, putting ‌student scholarships at risk.

Late last month, within CSB’s ​tranquil ‌walls near downtown Beirut, ​students toiled on their projects. One sewed at a table while another stitched a dress on a mannequin.

Since it opened its doors in 2011, the school has weathered the impacts of Lebanon’s economic contractions following the war in neighboring Syria, 2019’s full-blown financial crisis and the Beirut port blast of 2020.

FAST FACT CEO Sarah Hermez said the regional war meant donors went into ‘survival mode’ and that many ‘promises were not able to be met.’

All along, CSB relied on the Gulf for funding.

But now, with only enough money to operate for four more months and little visibility into what Gulf contributions could come next year, it has turned to crowdfunding campaigns and a hunt for new partners to maintain free courses.

While Lebanese have long relied on salaries in the Gulf to send remittances back to their families at home, some fear they will have less to send in the coming months.

Wassim Haddad runs an advertising and strategy consultancy based in Lebanon, with clients operating in the Gulf.

He estimates a 70 percent hit to his firm’s revenues, mostly due to economic pressures in the Gulf, that have forced him to cut ‌his staff by half.

“It feels like most of the clients who are not from the region don’t understand how to move forward while war is happening,” the 33-year-old said, referring to Western firms seeking to set up shop in the Gulf.

One branding professional based in Beirut said he once earned up to $12,000 per project for Gulf clients, but opportunities are now rare and firms are seeking discounts.

A regular Qatari client told the professional their firm could no longer commit to new projects.

A Lebanese communications professional reported a 30 percent hit to her projected income.

“If things keep going this way, I’ll have to go back to my parents’ house,” she said.

At CSB, Kim Heshme sat below rows of jackets, gowns and dresses. She wears many hats: a single mother, a freelancer branding expert and CSB’s head of operations. Her income has dropped by around 60 percent as freelance work dried up due to the regional war.

She has had trouble collecting fees owed for completed projects, with some clients paying only a third of her dues and others ignoring her invoices.

Heshme said Gulf clients appeared less accustomed than their Lebanese counterparts to operating through periods of war and prolonged uncertainty.

“Ideas are not cheap,” Heshme said. “They don’t want to pay for the value ​of it.”