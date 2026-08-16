Pakistan says 10 militants killed in counterterror operation in southwest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed 10 militants and injured several others in a counterterror operation in the country’s southwestern Khuzdar district this week, state media reported on Sunday.

The operation took place in the mountainous area of Shor Parod in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Saturday, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Citing security sources, the state media said that the operation was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence obtained about the presence of “terrorists” affiliated with “Fitna Al Hindustan” in the area. The military and government use this term to describe militant based in Balochistan who carry out attacks against law enforcers and civilians.

“As a result of the operation, 10 terrorists were killed and several others sustained injuries, security sources said,” APP reported on Sunday.

Following the operation, security forces intensified their search and clearance operation to track down the remaining “terrorists” who managed to flee, APP said.

Pakistan has been grappling with a surge in militant activities in Balochistan and its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring militants on its soil that carry out attacks against Pakistani law enforcers and citizens. Afghanistan denies the charges and urges Pakistan to resolve its security challenged by itself.

Pakistan accuses India of also supporting militant groups carry out attacks in Balochistan and KP, charges that New Delhi denies.

At least 11 people, including six policemen, were injured on Friday in two separate attacks in Balochistan, police officials said, as the nation marked its 80th Independence Day.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, has witnessed an uptick in attacks by separatist militants in recent years.

The separatists accuse the central government of stealing the region’s resources to fund development elsewhere in the country. The Pakistani government denies the allegations and says it is working to uplift the local communities in Balochistan.