Pakistan name 15-member women’s cricket squad for Asia Cup in Dubai 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named a 15-member women’s national cricket squad for the DP World Women’s Asia Cup scheduled to be held in the UAE from Aug. 28 till Sept. 13, with all-rounder Fatima Sana set to lead the Green Shirts.

The eight-team DP World Women’s Asia Cup will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong-China, India and Thailand, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

According to the PCB, Pakistan will face Thailand on Sep. 1, India on Sep. 5 and Hong Kong-China on Sept. 7 in the Asia Cup tournament. The semifinals are scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11, with the final set for Sept. 13.

“Pakistan women’s team will take part in a pre-tournament training camp commencing from Sunday, 16 August and it will conclude on Tuesday, 25 August at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

In the 20th Asian Games women’s cricket event, Pakistan is seeded with Thailand and will play them in the Sept. 17 fourth quarter-final. India will play Japan, Bangladesh will face China and Sri Lanka will be up against Malaysia. All the matches are scheduled to take place at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi.

Pakistan will face either of Sri Lanka or Malaysia if they qualify for the semifinal on Sept. 20. The bronze and gold medal matches will take place on Sept. 22.

Pakistan won gold medals in the 2010, 2014 editions of the Asian Games women’s cricket event and finished fourth in the 2022 event.

ACC WOMEN’S ASIA CUP SQUAD

Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

ASIAN GAMES SQUAD

Fatim Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.