Pakistan’s budget transparency jumps 50 percent in two years — official

KARACHI: Pakistan’s budget transparency score rose by 50 percent in the latest Open Budget Survey to match the global average and surpassing several regional peers, an official said on Monday, describing it as evidence of the government’s commitment to greater fiscal openness and accountability.

Budget transparency strengthens accountability, institutional credibility and public trust, giving parliament, citizens, businesses and investors greater visibility into how public resources are raised, spent and accounted for.

The Open Budget Survey (OBS) 2025 by the International Budget Partnership (IBP), a leading independent global assessment of budget transparency, shows Pakistan’s score rising from 30/100 in 2023 to 45/100 in 2025.

Pakistan now matches the global average of 45 and stands ahead of key regional peers, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria and China, according to Khurram Schehzad, an adviser to the finance minister.

“Pakistan will continue building on this progress through more timely, comprehensive and accessible fiscal information, with stronger public and parliamentary engagement,” Schehzad said in a post on X, citing the OBS report.

The OBS assesses the extent to which governments provide formal and meaningful opportunities for public participation across different stages of the budget process. It examines participation practices used by the central government’s executive, the legislature, and the supreme audit institution.

The IBP specifically recognized Pakistan’s timely online publication of the Year-End Report and more comprehensive information in the Executive Budget Proposal. Public participation strengthened from 15 to 22 out of 100, putting Pakistan above both the global average of 17 and the Asia-Pacific average of 18.

In recent years, Pakistan has taken introduced a number of financial reforms under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program to streamline its economy.

“Behind these scores is a broader effort to make budgeting more accessible and participatory through clearer communication, wider stakeholder consultations, pre- and post-budget engagement, and parliamentary input,” Schehzad added.