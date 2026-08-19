Authorities petition against Imran Khan’s hospital order, warn of precedent for other prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Wednesday challenged a Supreme Court order directing jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be treated at a private hospital, arguing the court had exceeded its jurisdiction and warning the ruling could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s criminal justice system.

The petition was filed a day after the top court ordered Khan, 73, transferred from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment, a longstanding demand of his family and party over concerns about his eyesight and broader health.

The administration argued that the transfer of convicted prisoners to hospitals was governed by the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, which set out procedures for moving inmates outside prison for treatment that cannot be provided there.

“It seems the above statutory provision escaped notice of the Honourable Court, thereby resulting into an error which is floating on the surface of the record,” the petition said, referring to Rule 197 of the prison rules.

“Had the Court taken note of the above noted provision of law, the Order under review could not have been passed. The same, therefore merits to be reviewed.”

The petition also disputed the basis for the court’s intervention, saying Khan had been regularly examined and treated by medical boards and that a report considered by the court did not show that his condition had deteriorated.

It said the proper course would have been to seek the advice of medical experts on whether the report disclosed any worsening in Khan’s condition.

The petition also mounted a broader challenge to the implications of the ruling, invoking the constitutional right to equality and arguing that allowing a convict treatment at a private hospital when the medical report did not disclose a condition requiring immediate treatment would “severely disturb the whole criminal justice system.”

“Similarly placed convicts will claim the same special treatment afforded to the respondent in violation of the prison rules,” it said.

“If the interim order is not recalled it will open a flood gate of prisoners seeking similar relief which under the prevalent law cannot be granted,” it added.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told a news conference on Wednesday that the government did not dispute Khan’s right to medical treatment but questioned whether a prisoner could demand treatment at a specified private hospital.

“Every prisoner has the right to be provided medical facilities according to the law. And they have been provided and will continue to be provided,” he said.

“But, can a private hospital be specified?” he added. “Does every prisoner have this right?”

Concern over Khan’s health emerged in January when he was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion in his right eye, a blockage of the main vein carrying blood away from the retina that can cause serious or permanent vision loss.

He was taken from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Jan. 24, where the government said he underwent a 20-minute procedure with his consent. His party and family said they had not been informed beforehand and objected to the exclusion of his relatives, lawyers and personal physicians.

Khan was taken to PIMS again in February for a second injection to treat the condition.

Prison authorities told the Supreme Court this week that Khan’s vision had since returned to “almost normal” following treatment and said he had been regularly examined by government doctors.

A medical-board report submitted ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, however, recorded fluctuations in Khan’s blood pressure and anxiety and recommended more interaction with his immediate family and spouse, as well as exercise and access to reading material and television.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party welcomed Tuesday’s ruling, with senior party leader Salman Akram Raja describing it as a “major step” and “major decision.”

The former prime minister has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces a series of convictions and other legal cases that he and his party say are politically motivated. The government denies persecuting him.

The Islamabad administration asked the Supreme Court to recall or review its Aug. 18 order.