‘The dream’: FaZe Clan secure victory in Rainbow 6 Siege at Esports World Cup 2026 after flawless tournament run

PARIS: FaZe Clan have lifted the trophy in Rainbow 6 Siege at Esports World Cup 2026 for the first time, following a 3-1 victory over fellow Brazilian team Furia in the grand finals.

With the win, three members of FaZe Clan have become Triple Crown winners: Jaime “Cyber” Ramos, Eduardo “KDS” Chiste Fontes and Lucas “soulz1” Schinke. The accolade is reserved for those who have won the biggest tournaments in Rainbow 6 Siege; the Six Invitational, a Major, and the Esports World Cup, with the three FaZe Clan members becoming the first players to earn the honor.

FaZe Clan went undefeated throughout the tournament, determined to right the wrongs of last year’s early knockout. They took down the likes of Virtus pro, Geekay Esports, and long-time rivals Team Liquid on their route to the final day.

Eventually it came down to a regional showdown with Furia standing between them and the EWC trophy. The best of five started out strong for FaZe Clan, with the back-to-back Six Invitational winners taking the first two maps with relative ease.

However, Furia edged out a close 8-6 overtime win in map three, putting the brakes on what was starting to look like a one sided final. Map four was almost as close, but FaZe Clan managed to take a 7-5 win in the final moments to claim the trophy.

“I finally accomplished the dream of the player in this game,” said Eduardo “KDS” Chiste Fontes. “We won everything, so basically we are the best players.”

“We imagined that we could go far with this org, with our whole lineup, and now being here and being the champions, it’s so nice,” added Lucas “soulz1” Schinke.

“Some past tournaments that we managed to not (do) very well, and kinda misplayed a little bit, we know it was something small that we could fix. So we maintain everything, and we work hard for it.”

Jaime “Cyber” Ramos was crowned the Sony MVP of the competition, after a standout performance in the final. He ended the grand final with 53 kills across the four maps, and just 29 deaths, which carried his team to victory.

“I’m very happy for this achievement,” said Cyber, after being presented with the award.

“(With) the boys, I was kind of playing with them that I was going to steal their MVP award because I was a little behind. In this finals I managed to do pretty well. I’m super thankful for everyone, like my family, the fans, especially the fans that came all the way from Brazil.”

Earlier, DarkZero took on Geekay Esports in the match for third place. The latter had wiped out Team Secret in the quarterfinals, sending the reigning champions home, but ultimately fell to FaZe Clan in the semifinals. As for DarkZero, their only loss came at the hands of Furia in the playoffs semifinals.

The two teams stood ready to claim a spot on the podium through a best of three. The first map went to Geekay, but a close win on map two, followed by a clean sweep on map three saw DarkZero emerge victorious.

A third-place finish for the North American team was a significant improvement on their 2025 placement, but ultimately a disappointment given their victory at the Salt Lake City Major just a few weeks ago.