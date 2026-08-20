You are here

  • Home
  • Highlights from ‘Bedayat’ at Ithra 

Highlights from ‘Bedayat’ at Ithra 

Highlights from ‘Bedayat’ at Ithra 
Selected works from the exhibition that explores the ‘beginnings of the Saudi art movement,’ which runs until Nov. 7. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92dhj

Updated 20 August 2026 12:16
Arab News
Follow

Highlights from ‘Bedayat’ at Ithra 

Highlights from ‘Bedayat’ at Ithra 
  • Selected works from the exhibition that explores the ‘beginnings of the Saudi art movement,’ which runs until Nov. 7 
Updated 20 August 2026 12:16
Arab News
Follow

‘The Bright Shore’ 

Ibrahim Bugis 

The Makkah-born artist’s 1986 oil painting marks, according to the exhibition notes, “a transitional moment in (his) stylistic evolution … transcending representational signs and symbols, moving toward a perception where color and shape exist beyond literal representation.” It’s a scene of fishing boats returning to shore at sunrise — a departure, too, from Bugis’ previous subject matter, which tended to focus on the urban environment of his hometown. “Soft variations of white and blue create a gentle sense of motion,” the notes state, “mimicking the play of early light on shimmering water and the quietude of the morning wind. While Bugis rigorously works the formal structure and spatial relationships of the composition, he preserves the traditional symbolism of the color palette, anchoring the semi-abstract forms in reality.” The piece can be seen as “a poetic interpretation” of a scene, rather than a straightforward portrait. 

 

‘Mosque Between Palms’ 

Abdulrahman Alsoliman 

This oil painting from the mid-1980s, like much Alsoliman’s other work, “conveys a deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage,” as Sotheby’s noted at an auction of another of his pieces from the Eighties. It also displays the delicate brushwork and subtlety for which Alsoliman is known. The Al-Ahsa native is one of the most significant figures in Saudi modernism — not just for his paintings, but for his criticism and cultural journalism too. He has written several books on Saudi art, and served as head of the fine art department at the Society of Culture and Arts in Dammam for many years.  

 

‘Untitled’  

Abdulhamid Albaqshi 

The Al-Hofouf-born artist created this oil painting in the mid-1970s. It typifies his approach to combining tradition and modernism — the foreground resembles a traditional portrayal of a landscape, through which a lone man is walking; but the background swirls and dissolves into something more surreal and impressionistic. Such dreamlike landscapes are a common motif in Albaqshi’s work, and are particularly striking when you consider the time and cultural context in which he was creating them. In the catalogue for a 2023 exhibition entitled “Echoing the Land,” Misk Art Institute noted that, in Albaqshi’s practice, “familiar environments intertwine with supernatural elements, creating mystifying landscapes that reflect his inner thoughts.” 

 

‘Clipping on a White Wall’ 

Khalil Hassan Khalil 

The Jizan-born artist describes his style as “dreamism” rather than surrealism. “His works center around realistic scenes which meld into ethereal images,” Sotheby’s stated in its notes for one of his other works that it offered at auction. He works primarily with oils, as in this work. But here, he has painted — realistically — a wall-mounted collage (complete with visiting lizard). It’s an interesting juxtaposition of genres in which Khalil allows the subject of the painting to provide the surrealist imagery, while the painting itself sticks to a more traditional form of depiction.  

 

‘Passing by the Sahoud Palace’ 

Ahmad Almaghlouth 

This work by the Al-Ahsa native perfectly captures the accelerated transformation of Gulf countries, including the Kingdom, after the discovery of oil. It depicts a camel, a cart, and a car all travelling along the same road. In a piece about a group show at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, in which this oil painting featured, earlier this year, Canvas magazine’s Dana Husseino noted: “Although not positioned at the center of the artwork, a woman maintains a calm and confident presence, remaining grounded while quietly asserting her place within this evolving landscape.” 

Latest updates

Why the Ali Al-Taher Heights could become the next flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah confrontation

Why the Ali Al-Taher Heights could become the next flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah confrontation

GIS targets $3.5bn in Gulf investments in ready-made projects

GIS targets $3.5bn in Gulf investments in ready-made projects

Deadly overnight storms batter Germany, killing a woman and injuring at least 2

Deadly overnight storms batter Germany, killing a woman and injuring at least 2

Thailand, Myanmar military chiefs meet as post-coup thaw progresses

Thailand, Myanmar military chiefs meet as post-coup thaw progresses

Worst ever El Nino to bring heavy rains, drought to Sri Lanka

Worst ever El Nino to bring heavy rains, drought to Sri Lanka

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.