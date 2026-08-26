The Chainsmokers, The Script to close Yasalam F1 after-race concerts in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: The Chainsmokers and The Script will headline the final night of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026, taking to the stage at Etihad Live on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The two acts will bring four days of racing and entertainment to a spectacular close following the final checkered flag as part of the Yasalam presented by e& entertainment program.







The Script is the multi-platinum chart-topping band behind hit such as “Hall of Fame,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.” (Supplied)



Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have built a catalogue of global hits spanning pop, indie, electronic, alternative and rock genres, including “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Paris,” “Something Just Like This” and “Closer.”

The Script is the multi-platinum chart-topping band behind hit such as “Hall of Fame,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” known for emotionally charged songwriting and powerful live performances. Their latest album, “The User’s Guide To Being Human,” marks the next chapter in a story that spans almost two decades.

The two acts join Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, already announced as performing on Thursday, Dec. 3, and Imagine Dragons, who will appear on Saturday, Dec. 5. More artists are expected to be announced soon.

After-race concert access is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with upgrades to Golden Circle available to guarantee admittance to the concerts and a chance to get closer to the stage.

