A critical issue we ought to pay more attention to is the rapid urbanization seen across the Middle East and North Africa, which is undoubtedly reshaping the region’s demographic and economic landscapes.

Many people are attempting to find better economic opportunities, services and connectivity and, as a result, cities are expanding at unprecedented rates. Without doubt, this transformation is driving growth across MENA, but it has also intensified pressure on air quality.

The levels of fine particulate matter such as nitrogen oxides and other pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction and energy production now exceed safe thresholds in many major urban areas.

As a result, clean air is going to be one of the defining challenges of the region’s urban future. This issue should no longer be treated solely as an environmental or public health concern due to the fact it is increasingly a determinant of economic competitiveness, tourism appeal, quality of life and long-term urban attractiveness.

Data from recent global assessments point to the scale of the problem. The World Health Organization’s air quality guidelines state that the level of fine particulate matter of 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter should not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic meter. But many MENA cities record multiyear averages several times higher.

Addressing the challenge requires a practical, multipronged approach that major cities can initiate immediately Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

For example, Cairo, Egypt’s megacity of more than 20 million residents, has frequently registered annual concentrations of about 40 micrograms per cubic meter. Baghdad has recorded levels of up to 44 micrograms per cubic meter. Kuwait City has also appeared among the higher-ranking capitals in regional assessments. Abu Dhabi and Doha have reported averages in the low-to-mid 30s, still well above WHO guidelines.

Analyses using the Air Quality Life Index framework indicate that more than 90 percent of the MENA region’s population lives in areas exceeding the WHO guideline, with residents in the most polluted zones potentially losing several years of life expectancy.

These elevated levels of particulates carry well-documented health consequences, such as increased rates of respiratory and cardiovascular disease and premature mortality.

But the implications extend far beyond health statistics. Air quality should be regarded as a material factor in the region’s economic competitiveness. Chronic exposure reduces labor productivity, with World Bank estimates placing the economic cost of air pollution in the Greater Cairo region alone at about 1.4 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product.

Cities that fail to reverse pollution also become less attractive to skilled workers and international firms. Tourism and investment flows are similarly sensitive to this issue. The MENA region has invested heavily in positioning itself as a global destination for leisure, business and transit traffic. Poor air quality undermines visitor experiences, particularly for families, older travelers and those who are susceptible to respiratory issues.

Another issue is that the reduced quality of life caused by air pollution influences the domestic retention of educated people.

In short, clean air should be viewed as an input into the region’s broader development, rather than merely an environmental issue.

Addressing the challenge requires a practical, multipronged approach that major cities can initiate immediately. For example, expanding clean public transport ranks among the highest-impact measures. This means investing in metro and bus rapid transit systems, including electric bus fleets, to reduce reliance on private vehicles and cut emissions.

Cairo’s efforts to introduce electric buses and expand mass transit are a step in the right direction. Other actions to reduce vehicle emissions can include stricter fuel quality standards, the more widespread use of electric and hybrid vehicles, and the adoption of low-emission zones in city centers.

One significant move would be increasing green spaces, which offer both direct and indirect benefits. Urban vegetation cleans air, as the strategic expansion of parks, street trees and green corridors can lower pollutant concentrations. Transitioning to cleaner energy sources is also vital, as this lowers both particulate and gaseous emissions.

While public health gains are foundational, the economic, touristic and quality-of-life returns are equally consequential Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

None of these steps constitute a quick fix. Air quality improvement is cumulative and requires sustained actions, policy, financing and public engagement. The alternative — continued high exposure — will increasingly constrain the outcomes cities seek: a healthier population, more productive workforce, vibrant tourism sector and competitive investment conditions.

Therefore, the central argument should be that clean air must be treated as a strategic priority because improvements compound over time and because air quality will shape the relative success of cities in the decades ahead.

While public health gains are foundational, the economic, touristic and quality-of-life returns are equally consequential. Cities that move without delay on issues such as cleaner transport, emissions standards, green infrastructure, planning and technology will position themselves more favorably for the future. Those that delay will face mounting costs in terms of health, productivity and attractiveness.

In a nutshell, clean air is critical to the future of the region and must not be viewed as merely an environmental concern. It is a foundational driver of sustained economic growth, tourism competitiveness, investment attractiveness, public health and overall quality of life. Taking it seriously now is not merely prudent environmental policy, it is an investment in the long-term viability and competitiveness of the region.