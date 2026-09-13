Global stock markets are entering a critical phase as economic and financial risks continue to accumulate. Oil prices, driven higher in part by geopolitical tensions, could add to inflationary pressures by increasing transportation, production and household energy costs.

These pressures are emerging against a backdrop of slower global growth and unprecedented debt levels. Under the International Monetary Fund’s reference forecast, global growth is expected to slow from approximately 3.4 percent in 2024-2025 to 3.1 percent in 2026, before edging up to 3.2 percent in 2027.

At the same time, global government, corporate, household and financial sector debt reached a record $353 trillion — approximately SR1,323.75 trillion — at the end of the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to roughly three times global gross domestic product.

The combination of weaker growth and heavy debt burdens increases economies’ sensitivity to higher interest rates, raises refinancing costs and constrains governments’ ability to respond effectively to future economic and financial shocks.

Persistent inflation remains a particular concern in the US. In July 2026, headline Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation stood at 3.7 percent year on year, while core PCE — which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve — reached 3.3 percent. Both measures remained well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

These elevated readings could compel the Federal Reserve to raise its federal funds rate above its current target range of 3.50-3.75 percent or keep rates elevated for longer.

Such a policy would increase borrowing costs, put pressure on corporate profitability and reduce the present value of future earnings. The risk is particularly significant in the US, where core PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation.

Persistent core inflation, combined with higher oil prices, has strengthened expectations that interest rates could remain elevated. The shift in financial-market sentiment is reflected in longer-term US Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year yield reaching approximately 4.78 percent and the 30-year yield rising to 5.25 percent.

Elevated bond yields suggest that investors expect inflation and interest rates to remain higher for longer. They also make relatively lower-risk fixed-income assets increasingly attractive compared with equities, potentially reducing demand for stocks.

Japan’s monetary-policy shift also carries significant implications for global markets. Amid persistent inflation, higher energy costs and a weak yen, the Bank of Japan has raised its policy rate to 1 percent, while the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds has reached 3 percent — its highest level in three decades.

Japan’s importance to global financial markets is amplified by its position as the largest foreign holder of US Treasury securities, with holdings of approximately $1.12 trillion as of June 2026.

For decades, near-zero and, at times, negative Japanese interest rates supported the yen carry trade, in which investors borrowed cheaply in yen and invested the proceeds in higher-yielding foreign bonds, equities and other assets.

As Japanese interest rates rise and domestic investments become more attractive, Japanese institutions could reduce their overseas holdings and redirect capital toward domestic assets. Other investors could also unwind carry-trade positions by selling overseas assets and buying yen to repay their borrowings.

Taken together, persistent inflation, higher oil prices, rising bond yields, changing monetary policies and the potential unwinding of the yen carry trade have created a more challenging environment for global equities.

Yet, despite these mounting economic and financial pressures, recent market movements remain measured rather than alarming.

On Sept. 4, the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.86 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 53,414.25. The S&P 500 declined 0.38 percent to 7,718.60, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.29 percent to 26,506.99.

Elevated valuations in artificial intelligence-related stocks, combined with the Nasdaq’s concentration in major technology companies, could increase the potential for profit-taking and heightened volatility.

Nevertheless, a moderate pullback would more likely represent a healthy market adjustment than a systemic crisis.

The risk of a severe correction will ultimately depend on whether corporate earnings can justify current valuations and whether central banks can contain inflation without significantly weakening economic growth.

For now, the strength of the major indices continues to reflect investor confidence in corporate earnings, resilient economic activity and the long-term potential of artificial intelligence. Investors expect AI investment to boost productivity, lower operating costs and create new revenue streams across a broad range of industries.

Strong corporate balance sheets and sustained consumer spending have further supported investor confidence, allowing equity markets to remain resilient despite elevated interest rates and growing global economic uncertainty.

The key question, therefore, is not whether markets face risks — they clearly do. It is whether those risks will develop into a catalyst for a broad and sustained correction. For the moment, markets appear to be absorbing the pressure. But with valuations elevated, inflation persistent and monetary-policy conditions shifting, the margin for error is becoming narrower.

Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

X: @TalatHafiz