The latest developments on the ground in Yemen are so significant that their seriousness cannot be understated. Iran now has an arm on the vital Bab Al-Mandab Strait through its proxy, the Houthi militia, which has seized the port of Mokha and the Yemeni islands in the southern Red Sea.

The Houthis’ aggressive military activities leading up to the attack pointed to one of three possibilities: either they were targeting Saudi areas bordering Yemen to the north, oil facilities in Yemen’s Marib province or the port of Mokha, from which they could go on to threaten international shipping.

The battles of the past few days ended with the seizure of the port of Mokha, Perim Island at the mouth of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the islands of Hanish and Zuqar. This confirmed that the operation is an extension of Iran’s activities in the waters of the Gulf. Iran can now halt oil shipping through both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab. This comes in the decisive weeks leading up to the US midterm elections, meaning that if the Iranians are seeking to resume negotiations with the Trump administration, they will do so under conditions that strengthen their demands.

The issue also has implications for regional security that extend beyond Yemen’s borders. The Houthis now control a port and islands that enable them to threaten shipping and cooperate with Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Somalia.

As for the dynamics of the Yemeni war itself, the Houthis have certainly made significant gains but they have also expanded the front against themselves by seizing areas around Mokha. This vast area will require further confrontations with the Houthis, in addition to forcing them to devote resources to defending the many fronts that have opened for the first time since their defeats in 2018.

The Middle East is going through a dangerous period of turmoil and its flashpoints are interconnected. Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

In fact, what happened this week resembles what happened nearly a decade ago. Houthi fighters reached the port of Mokha and even pushed beyond it to Dhubab, the last point in southwestern Yemen. It is considered the narrowest point separating Asia from Africa, lying only about 30 km across the sea from Djibouti.

After roughly three years of militia control, coalition forces were able to defeat the Houthis and liberate Mokha, Dhubab and the islands, including Perim and Zuqar.

Yemen’s government forces are going through a period of rebuilding and consolidating their various national forces. This is a difficult task as they work to liberate areas controlled by the Houthis, which are the country’s most densely populated and most rugged regions, amid extremely difficult political and economic conditions. Securing Yemen goes beyond the country’s borders. It also serves regional security and the security of global maritime trade. This requires international support for Yemen, not just support from Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region.

The Middle East is going through a dangerous period of turmoil and its flashpoints are interconnected. We see this in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and elsewhere, and these challenges require collective cooperation to contain them. Many people underestimate the Yemeni Houthi movement, believing it to be a local problem that can easily be contained militarily or politically. In reality, the Houthis resemble Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Stopping or containing the threat posed by such armed groups requires a joint effort. The fall of the Assad regime in Syria had consequences that extended beyond its borders, weakening Hezbollah in Lebanon and dismantling part of the region’s network of weapons, drugs and terrorism. Yemen’s forces will not be able to fight the Houthis alone. Regional and international efforts must come together to accomplish the task.

• Abdulrahman Al-Rashed is a Saudi journalist and intellectual. He is the former general manager of Al Arabiya news channel and former editor-in-chief of Asharq Al-Awsat, where this article was originally published.

X: @aalrashed