When the International Monetary Fund published its Fiscal Monitor in October 2024, the headline figure — global public debt cresting at an unprecedented $100 trillion — masked a far more dangerous macroeconomic directive. Confronting this historic deficit, international lending institutions are actively demanding the structural withdrawal of the state from public healthcare and basic education. Across struggling economies like Argentina, Pakistan and Kenya, these directives have morphed into binding legislative preconditions for fiscal lifelines.

Metrics from Oxfam’s Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index, coupled with urgent warnings from the World Health Organization, illustrate that stripping government subsidies triggers catastrophic localized inflation, surging the baseline costs of medical care and foundational education by 35 percent. This is not fiscal reform; it is the explicit commodification of fundamental human rights, transferring the weight of sovereign debt onto citizens who had no hand in engineering it.

Stripping away the sterilized rhetoric of spending rationalization reveals the brutal architecture of this transition: the creation of a system designed to monopolize survival. The moment sovereign protections dissolve, transnational private equity syndicates absorb these critical sectors, restructuring them into high-yield investment portfolios.

The fatal flaw in this model is its classification of inelastic necessities as standard consumer goods Dr. Bader bin Saud

The scale of this acquisition is staggering, with the Journal of the American Medical Association reporting that private equity deployed $505 billion to acquire healthcare networks over a five-year period. The outcome was not operational excellence but engineered scarcity. A subsequent Harvard University analysis demonstrated that aggressive cost-cutting policies in these acquired hospitals directly correlated with a 13 percent increase in patient mortality.

A parallel extraction is occurring in the education sector, where the early childhood education privatization index has spiked by 90 percent, driven by capital funds classifying schooling as a knowledge industry. The fatal flaw in this model is its classification of inelastic necessities as standard consumer goods — a patient cannot delay a critical surgery based on market fluctuations, nor will a parent compromise their child’s primary education.

The mechanics of this profit extraction rely entirely on the systematic degradation of human capital. Under the guise of operational efficiency, private management executes ruthless cost engineering, immediately liquidating experienced medical and academic professionals. As documented by the International Labour Organization, these vital personnel are rapidly replaced by underqualified staff on precarious, short-term contracts, reducing essential services to commercial production lines measured solely by profit margins.

Ultimately, the financial burden of wholesale privatization functions as a regressive structural tax designed to dismantle the middle class. While the ultrawealthy remain insulated from price shocks and the poorest citizens occasionally qualify for residual welfare, the middle class — the primary engine of tax revenue and domestic consumption — is left entirely exposed. Liquidating household savings to finance exorbitant medical bills and private tuition permanently strips purchasing power from local economies. This engineered inequality destroys class equilibrium, reducing economic reform to a legalized mechanism for mass impoverishment.

The conditionalities imposed by international lending institutions are the contemporary equivalent of Crassus’ fire brigade Dr. Bader bin Saud

This predatory exploitation of vulnerability is not without historical precedent. During the first century B.C., the Roman Republic’s chronic underfunding of civic services enabled Marcus Licinius Crassus, Rome’s wealthiest powerbroker, to establish history’s first private fire brigade. However, Crassus did not deploy his men to save lives: his engines would arrive at a burning property and his agents would refuse to extinguish the flames until the desperate owner agreed to sell the estate at a fraction of its value. Those who refused watched their wealth turn to ash. The structural conditionalities imposed by modern international lending institutions are the contemporary equivalent of Crassus’ method, effectively exposing citizens to the flames of illness and ignorance, forcing them to bargain with their life savings to survive.

This cyclical reliance on archaic strategies stands in stark contrast to the modern diplomatic doctrine emerging from regional anchors like Saudi Arabia. While legacy powers continue to pour the old wine of zero-sum polarization into the new bottles of contemporary conflicts, Riyadh has strategically positioned itself as a pragmatic mediator in an increasingly multipolar world.

Rather than weaponizing global fault lines for short-term leverage, Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy prioritizes proactive de-escalation, multilateral dialogue and genuine regional stabilization. By acting as a neutral convener capable of bridging divides — from immediate Middle Eastern disputes to broader global crises — the Kingdom demonstrates that true geopolitical influence is no longer forged through Cold War-style containment but through the capacity to build sustainable consensus in a fractured international order.

If states abdicate their service obligations to predatory capital, national security becomes an illusion. A sovereign balance sheet painted green by international monitors is utterly worthless if achieved by cannibalizing a nation’s human infrastructure. True geopolitical resilience demands extracting public health and education from the vortex of complete privatization. An economic reform that sells off its citizens’ future before securing their survival is fundamentally designed to fail.

Dr. Bader bin Saud is a columnist for Al-Riyadh newspaper, a researcher in media and knowledge management, a university professor, an expert in crowd management and strategic planning, and the former deputy commander of the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

X: @BaderbinSaud