In an interview with The New York Times last month, prominent American tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson revealed significant reservations about his high-profile longevity regime.

His candid doubts emerged following a diagnosis of a rare autoimmune disorder that causes the stomach lining to attack itself. The development highlights the limitations of his SR37.51 million ($10 million) expenditure over five years — about SR7.5 million annually — in his attempt to slow biological aging.

While he reportedly achieved an estimated biological age of 37 when his real age was 48, his fixation evokes historical parallels, such as accounts of Pharaoh Pepi II coating enslaved attendants in honey to repel insects, and the contemporary practice of transfusing plasma from a teenage son in an effort to combat aging.

Clinical setbacks have not hindered the underlying commercial enterprise, Blueprint Bryan Johnson, which is valued at SR225.06 million. Among other products, the company sells specialized olive oil for SR131.29 per bottle, generating up to SR93.78 million in annual profits. In February 2026, it launched an elite program for individuals seeking to replicate Johnson’s regimen at SR3.75 million annually. The program received 1,500 orders within hours.

Demographic shifts indicate that the pursuit of longevity is gaining traction in Saudi society. A 2025 Saudi study published in the Swiss journal Healthcare found that 51.4 percent of people in the Kingdom following longevity research are aged 18 to 25. The growing interest among young adults points to a global and domestic commercial industry that monetizes fears of mortality, turning medical advances into consumer products.

Market valuation data published by Business Wire in June 2024 estimated the global longevity sector at SR108.78 billion. High-capital initiatives in this field should align with the scientific framework adopted by Saudi Arabia’s Hevolution Foundation, which funds healthy-lifespan research with an annual budget of SR3.75 billion, focusing on early intervention in age-related diseases. By contrast, because the US FDA does not recognize aging as a treatable disease, gene-editing interventions aimed solely at reversing aging remain in legally and medically ambiguous territory.

Massive spending on longevity may yield only marginal gains of zero to four years compared with healthy lifestyles. Research by S. Jay Olshansky, published in Nature Aging, suggests that human physiology imposes biological limits on lifespan that money alone cannot overcome. American billionaire David Rockefeller, for example, pursued life extension but died in 2017 aged 101 — an age also reached by some residents of Blue Zones, including Okinawa in Japan, through balanced diets and regular physical activity.

The contrast suggests that commercial biohacking and high-profile longevity practices promoted on social media may function more as consumer marketing than as proven biological breakthroughs.

The pursuit of extended youth has evolved into a stratified market, with boutique clinics charging annual memberships of SR187,550 to SR562,650 per patient. This model limits access to experimental therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen and stem-cell treatments to wealthier patients.

However, a study in The Lancet highlighted that cellular renewal mechanisms are naturally programmed into human biology and can be supported through accessible practices. Structured intermittent fasting, for example, may stimulate autophagy and help clear cellular debris without costly commercial interventions.

Enforcement actions by the US Federal Trade Commission in November 2024 against biohacking entities marketing fraudulent anti-aging supplements highlight the risks of unregulated commercialization.

Saudi Arabia’s strict regulatory oversight similarly aims to protect consumers from unsubstantiated biological claims. Capital may be better directed toward clinical research into chronic disease management, where evidence-based treatments can produce measurable public health benefits, such as stabilizing diabetes or slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease.

The real potential for extending human healthspans lies in state-led geroscience rather than an unregulated biohacking marketplace.

Channeling sovereign capital into public health programs under Saudi Vision 2030 can help make longevity therapies more accessible, safe and integrated into national healthcare infrastructure. Prioritizing evidence-based prevention over luxury trends may improve public health while reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Dr. Bader bin Saud is a columnist for Al-Riyadh newspaper, a researcher in media and knowledge management, a university professor, an expert in crowd management and strategic planning, and the former deputy commander of the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

X: @BaderbinSaud