Amid geopolitical instability and mounting pressure on global energy markets, Saudi Arabia hosts the 25th World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh from Oct. 11 to 15, under the theme “Pathways to an Energy Future for All.”

The congress underscores a fundamental reality: energy is more than an economic commodity. Reliable, affordable supplies underpin transportation, industry, healthcare, education and virtually every aspect of modern life. Energy security is therefore inseparable from economic growth, improved living standards and opportunities for future generations.

Throughout history, human progress has been closely linked to the ability to harness energy. Today, countries at every stage of development recognize that secure, affordable and sustainable supplies are essential to prosperity, while disruptions can have far-reaching consequences for markets, households and essential services.

Against this backdrop, Riyadh provides a timely platform for international dialogue and cooperation. Hosting the congress reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s position in the global energy landscape and its commitment to advancing practical solutions that address both current challenges and future needs.

The congress anchors an intensive week of international and regional energy meetings organized by the Ministry of Energy, bringing together ministers, senior government officials, executives of major global companies, international organizations and industry experts. More than 70 ministers, over 300 company chairpersons and senior executives, and leaders of more than 25 international organizations and institutions are expected to participate.

This breadth of representation reflects the Kingdom’s standing as a center for energy policymaking, investment and cooperation. It also creates opportunities to exchange expertise, accelerate innovation and build partnerships across the sector.

Established in 1933, WPC Energy is a nonpolitical, non-advocacy organization with charitable status in the UK and accreditation as a nongovernmental organization by the United Nations. Its network comprises 60 national committees, and it provides a neutral, inclusive platform for dialogue on energy and the sustainable management of energy resources and products for the benefit of member countries and the wider international community.

The 25th edition is particularly significant as the first to be held in Saudi Arabia, a leading global energy producer with a central role in the petroleum industry. The event offers an opportunity to strengthen a shared vision of an energy future that balances security, affordability and sustainability.

Its timing is critical. Geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts and uncertainty over the global economic outlook continue to complicate efforts to maintain secure supplies and stable markets. In this environment, Saudi Arabia’s role extends beyond convening policymakers and industry leaders to facilitating dialogue and supporting coordinated responses to emerging challenges.

As one of the world’s largest oil exporters, the Kingdom is central to global energy security. Its substantial petroleum reserves, extensive production infrastructure and spare capacity provide flexibility to respond to changing market conditions.

Estimated at approximately 3 million barrels per day, Saudi Arabia’s spare production capacity enables it to raise output when necessary, helping mitigate supply disruptions. The extent to which this capacity can be deployed depends on operating conditions, but it remains an important buffer against unexpected constraints in global oil supplies.

The Kingdom’s leadership within OPEC and OPEC+ is equally significant. Cooperation among participating producers helps manage supply, support market stability and balance the interests of producers and consumers. Although oil prices are influenced by numerous factors beyond any single country’s control, Saudi Arabia’s production flexibility and diplomatic engagement make it an influential player in efforts to limit excessive volatility and sustain reliable supplies.

The Riyadh congress thus presents an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation at a time when energy security, affordability and sustainability must be pursued together. Bringing governments, industry leaders, investors and technology innovators to the same table can help reconcile differing perspectives on the energy transition while acknowledging oil’s continuing importance to the global economy.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is investing in renewable energy, including solar and wind power, and developing green hydrogen as part of efforts to diversify its energy mix and support a more sustainable future. These initiatives reflect the importance of expanding energy options while maintaining the reliability required to support economic development.

Ultimately, the 25th World Petroleum Congress is more than a gathering of global energy leaders. It is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation, address shared challenges and advance a balanced approach to the world’s evolving energy needs. By hosting the event, Saudi Arabia underscores both its influence in global energy markets and its commitment to constructive dialogue and responsible energy stewardship.

The challenge ahead is to ensure that the pursuit of a cleaner energy future goes hand in hand with reliable supplies and affordable access. Riyadh offers the international community a forum to advance that objective and shape an energy future that serves all.

• Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

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