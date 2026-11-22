Global economic uncertainty continues to shape the financial landscape in 2026. In its October 2026 World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund projected global economic growth of 3.1 percent and inflation of 4.7 percent.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia’s banking sector continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong capital and liquidity buffers, prudent regulatory oversight and sound financial fundamentals.

The Saudi Central Bank’s September 2026 Monthly Statistical Bulletin provides further evidence of the sector’s strength, highlighting robust liquidity, solid capital adequacy and sustained growth in bank lending.

A key indicator of this liquidity strength is the continued expansion of broad money supply (M3), which reached SR3.3 trillion ($880 billion) in September 2026, up 4.8 percent year on year. Bank deposits also grew by 4.8 percent to SR3.08 trillion, reflecting the strength of the domestic banking system’s funding base.

Further reinforcing the Kingdom’s financial position, the central bank’s net foreign assets increased by 3.4 percent year on year to SR1.85 trillion, providing an additional buffer against external financial pressures and potential global economic shocks.

With ample liquidity and a solid funding base, Saudi banks have continued to play a central role in financing the Kingdom’s economic transformation. They are supporting strategic development projects under Vision 2030 while expanding credit to the private sector to stimulate investment, facilitate business growth and advance economic diversification.

Sustained liquidity growth also reflects confidence in the Kingdom’s financial system and strengthens banks’ capacity to channel resources into development initiatives, private sector investment and household financing, supporting the foundations of sustainable economic growth.

The expansion in lending further demonstrates the sector’s contribution to economic activity. Credit extended to the private sector reached SR3.32 trillion in September 2026, representing growth of approximately 6 percent. This increase underscores the banking system’s role in financing business expansion, supporting productive investment and stimulating activity across sectors, in line with the Kingdom’s economic diversification objectives under Vision 2030.

Banks have also increased their financial exposure to the public sector. Claims on government and quasi-government entities reached SR963.3 billion in September 2026, up 9.7 percent year on year. This growth highlights the banking sector’s contribution to the national development agenda through financing strategic projects and investing in government debt securities.

However, maintaining a balanced allocation of financial resources between the public and private sectors remains essential. This would help limit potential crowding-out effects, preserve credit flows to businesses and support diversified, private sector-led economic growth in line with Vision 2030.

Another significant development is the growing contribution of Saudi banks to financing small and medium-sized enterprises, which remain important drivers of economic diversification and private sector growth. Credit facilities extended to SMEs reached SR490.79 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of approximately 16.5 percent year on year, accounting for 11.7 percent of total credit facilities.

The expansion of SME financing reflects banks’ growing role in improving access to capital, encouraging entrepreneurship, supporting business expansion and strengthening smaller enterprises’ contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil economy.

Household lending has also continued to grow, demonstrating banks’ capacity to meet consumer financing needs. In the third quarter of 2026, outstanding consumer loans reached SR505.8 billion, up 6.1 percent year on year, while credit card balances increased by 10.4 percent to SR36.9 billion.

This growth reflects the continued availability of household credit and its contribution to domestic consumption. However, sustained expansion in personal borrowing also calls for rigorous credit assessments, disciplined lending standards and effective risk management to safeguard household financial health, contain potential credit vulnerabilities and prevent excessive debt accumulation.

The regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio rose to 82.49 percent in September 2026, compared with 80.45 percent a year earlier, reflecting credit growth relative to deposit expansion. Despite the increase, the ratio remains within the central bank’s regulatory ceiling, indicating that banks continue to maintain a sound balance between lending and available funding.

Nevertheless, the upward trend highlights the importance of sustaining deposit growth, preserving adequate liquidity buffers and maintaining prudent asset-liability management to accommodate further credit expansion without compromising financial stability.

Saudi banks’ strong capital base provides another important foundation for the sector’s resilience. Aggregate bank capital accounts, comprising paid-up capital, reserves and cumulative profits, reached SR673.5 billion in September 2026, an increase of approximately 12.1 percent year on year. Stronger capital positions enhance banks’ capacity to absorb unexpected losses, withstand financial pressures and navigate external economic uncertainty, while reinforcing confidence in the stability and long-term sustainability of the banking system.

The sector’s resilience is also reflected in its regulatory capital adequacy indicators. The total regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 20.9 percent, while the Tier 1 capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio reached 19.3 percent. Both ratios remain comfortably above applicable regulatory minimums and Basel III requirements, demonstrating strong capitalization and prudent financial management.

These substantial capital buffers strengthen banks’ ability to absorb unexpected losses, withstand economic and financial shocks and sustain lending even during periods of heightened market volatility and financial stress.

Taken together, these indicators point to a banking sector underpinned by ample liquidity, strong capital adequacy, effective regulatory oversight and sustained lending growth. Such fundamentals reinforce its capacity to navigate external economic and financial challenges while meeting household financing needs, facilitating private sector investment and supporting strategic national development initiatives.

Amid persistent global uncertainty and evolving financial risks, Saudi Arabia’s banking sector remains a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s economic stability and transformation. Its ability to mobilize financial resources efficiently, direct funding toward productive economic activity and maintain prudent capital and liquidity buffers will be critical to sustaining long-term growth, accelerating economic diversification and advancing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

• Talat Zaki Hafiz is an economist and financial analyst.

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